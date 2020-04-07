Corsair DARK CORE RGB PRO SE Wireless FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

It was almost two years ago when we got our first look at a Dark Core mouse from Corsair. Even though at that time, we thoroughly enjoyed what it delivered in features and performance, the fit to our hand was awkward and left us continually readjusting our grip to utilize all of the buttons. For those users with larger hands, the Dark Core was and is a terrific option, but as any manufacturer tends to do, when you have a massive hit in any market, keeping it relevant is an important aspect to continue success as time continues to march on from the release of a product.

Relevance and updates are what have us here right now, looking at the latest addition to the Dark Core lineup. Some of the changes are major, and some are less, but all told, without looking at the components inside, which some have changed, there are over a dozen changes and adjustments made when introducing this new mouse to the world. As we mentioned, some of the changes might slip right past some. Still, a few of the changes made are ones we addressed in the Dark Core RGB SE review, which should also increase functionality, and be a mouse no longer for those with the largest of hands, but now be something many more can enjoy using!

Corsair's latest attempt to win the hearts of customers is made with the release of the Dark Core RGB PRO SE, which by name, means that it is of a more professional mindset in the design! You will find the use of Omron main switches, tracking based off of an optical sensor, onboard storage so that software is not needed when playing, portability, connectivity, all of these things come into play. With well over a dozen changes, within a similar looking product, we have a lot to cover. Stick with us as we cover the specifications so that we can take you on a tour of what went into making the Dark Core RGB PRO SE Wireless Gaming Mouse, and why it needs to be on your desktop!

The above chart was snipped out of the reviewer's guide provided to us from Corsair, and we see more information contained in it than we typically do from Corsair products, so kudos to them for that. Connectivity gets top billing, where we see mentions of both the sub-1ms, 2.4GHz, Slipstream Wireless, as well as the option for Bluetooth 4.2. Wired connectivity is also an option, done so via a USB 2.0 Type-A connecting to the PC, with a USB-C connection for the mouse. As to the charging of the mouse, it is done over USB, or you do have options like the MM1000 mouse pad, with built-in Qi charging, rather than needing the cable every time the battery got low. The battery needing charging is a lithium-polymer cell, boasting a range of life, ranging from sixteen hours with everything powered, to fifty hours with all of the power saving features enabled!

The sensor has changed and is now the PixArt PAW3392, still an optical sensor, but of a newer design. DPI has increased from 16,000 to 18,000 now, with single DPI steps, done with a slider or with number entry, There are three onboard profiles, which is excellent for the average user, but in eSports, software is usually not allowed, so this is a definite advantage in that scenario! Backlighting has been updated as well, with now nine zones, of which, all of the zones can be addressed in software. The earlier model offered nine buttons, but this has eight, removing the one that was hardest to reach. USB report rate is shown to have the option of standard 1000Hz, but if that is not fast enough, Corsair offers 2000Hz as an option!

On a physical level, the Dark Core RGB PRO SE is black, but there is a mix of textured plastic, shiny plastic, and rubberized surfaces, adding style while aiding in comfort as well. The mouse feet, all six of them, made of PTFE, cover quite a bit of the underside of the mouse. The charging or wired connectivity cable is 1.8 meters long, we addressed the connectivity of it, but gone is the gray twist in the braid, opting for uninterrupted black this time around. iCUE is where it's at when it comes to customization and complete control over the mouse, and on top of that, it has gotten more intuitive and in-depth.

Dimensionally, the Dark Core RGB PRO SE is 127mm long, it is 89mm wide, stands 43mm tall, and weighs in at 133 grams. The width can be increased with use an optional side panel, and we do notice weight has increased a few grams over the original Dark Core RGB SE. The last thing covered in the chart is a mention of the warranty, which covers the Dark Core RGB PRO SE for a two-year timeframe, from the date of purchase.

Without a current listing, due to the freshness of this product, we did go back and look at the Dark Core RGB SE and saw that it currently sells for $89.99 with Corsair listed as the seller. If we had to hazard a guess, that is about to change with the release of the Dark Core RGB PRO SE. That guess is based on the fact that we have the MSRP in hand, and are told the latest addition to carry the name is requiring an investment of $79.99. Ten dollars less for much more product seems like a terrific way to start things out. If the new Dark Core RGB PRO SE is anything like we feel it should be from experience, we think Corsair will have another winner on their hands, with a mouse many will appreciate.

Chad's Peripherals Test System Specifications