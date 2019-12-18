Dream Machines DM5 Blink Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Those avid followers of our mouse reviews will have heard of Dream Machines, as we have brought forth all of the DM1 Series, somehow missed out on the DM2 mice, but we were also given a chance to see the D3 Mini. That being said, on this side of the pond, Dream Machines may not even register to most when the time comes to look for a new mouse. However, even though they may not yet be on your list, with the evolution of products we have seen, along with what we have in our hands at this moment, we have to say that you should take the time to get to know them and their product line, as to date, we have been more than pleased with what we have seen.

What you may notice is that for some reason, it seems that Dream Machines, in the pursuit to keep up with the times and trends, has skipped right past the DM4 series. Why? We have no idea, but if they are offering up products like what we have now, they could call it whatever they want, and it is going to sell! Dream Machines have taken what gamers need and have tried their best to implement all of what is required while packing it into an ergonomically shaped mouse while keeping weight down as well. The main features Dream Machines are banking on with this new mouse are things like the top-tier optical sensor with a cap of 16,000 DPI and the lack of Prediction (acceleration/smoothing).

The switches used inside also went into consideration, as what good is a button that fails early or inherits the dreaded double-click syndrome. Here, we have 20-million click switches to enhance reliability. Dream Machines also predefined the LOD to a specific height, which they feel is the perfect setting, no matter your game style. They have added a side button called the DM Shot, which can be used for anything from lobbing grenades to a sniper button. Lastly, on top of the build quality and attention to detail we are used to seeing from Dream Machines, they opted for a "shoelace" covering for the cable to eliminate drag and snagging of it, making it "virtually undetectable!"

Since they skipped the DM4 series, it is plain to see that we are dealing in the DM5 Series now, more specifically the DM5 Blink! On top of the long list of features we have already covered, you get even more. Dream Machines has kept weight down, delivered an innovative way of illuminating the mouse, and with the most RGB illumination, we have seen on a mouse to date! On top of that, with all of the thought process, development costs, and catering to the right-handed gamers out there, they offer all of this with a surprisingly low cost associated with it! For those of you looking for a new mouse, those possibly on a budget, and want something that works with a few options added into the mix, you should seriously consider what Dream Machines has delivered in their DM5 Blink.

The specifications chart we borrowed from the DM5 Blink product page looks to be lacking, but the information in it is what most will want to know. Max speed of the 16,000 DPI PixArt 3389 optical sensor is seven meters per second, which is plenty of speed for any gamer. Right out of the box, you will find dedicated buttons for DPI levels, of which there are six. The polling rate of the device is adjustable with 125, 250, 500, and 1000Hz options. The outer shell of the DM5 Blink lends itself to be perfect for claw, fingertip, and palm grip styles, as well as delivering all eight buttons in locations where they can be easily reached and used. As to the choice of MCU to control everything, there is no mention of a maker, and the printing on the chip does not lead us anywhere either.

Dimensionally, the DM5 Blink is 125mm long, it is 66mm wide, and stands 42mm tall. Total weight, without the cable, is kept to 95 grams, and while not the lightest solution out there, it is by far not the heaviest either! The cable that is not included in the weight is a 1.8-meter long rubberized cable that has been covered in a "shoelace," which is a soft cloth covering, unlike the stiffer plastics used on many others. Four areas are RGB backlit, eight lines on the left, seven lines on the right, the logo on the heel, and the center of the scroll wheel. While made of plastic, it is not left slick and exposed, as Dream Machines opted for a matte rubberized coating that is applied to all surfaces except for the bottom. The last things Dream Machines covers are what comes in the box, where we see we get the manual, a mouse, and a massive bonus as we see it, a spare set of mouse feet!

As we go through the list of features, we discussed earlier, and then ponder what the specifications show, we have the constant sound of a cash register going off in our head. If this were any other mouse, from any other company on the planet, we would expect to see the price tag showing somewhere in the range of $60 to $80, as that is what most are getting for a comparable device. However, this is not even close to reality! You are going to find that finding one on this side of the pond is highly unlikely, and of the places they do sell the DM5 Blink, the ones we recognized are shops on the other half of the globe.

Yet, to help alleviate this, Dream Machines will sell one to you, direct from the manufacturer. After changing the region on the top right corner of their website, we added the DM5 Blink to our cart and were astonished to see the base price of just $32.99! Of course, they do charge shipping, to the tune of $9 for us, but that still gets you this DM5 Blink at the crazy low price of $41.99, beating the pants off most of its current competition!

Chad's Peripherals Test System Specifications