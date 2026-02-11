Ocypus Sigma L36 WH ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 100% Our Verdict Ocypus may be an up-and-comer to the CPU cooling game, but the Sigma L36 WH ARGB brings a ton of contrast, stunning visual appeal, and has the performance and lack of noise everyone is looking for, without breaking the bank. Pros Thermal performance

Low noise levels

Cost and availability

Aesthetics and easy-to-use hardware

IPS LCD screen and a lot of ARGB Cons Smaller screen than Sigma Pro Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

In December of last year, Ocypus released a second AIO, still within their newest Sigma series. We all know that with only a couple of reviews in our pocket from Ocypus, we are still building our opinion on what they are capable of. We have seen their high-end air-cooling solution in the Iota A62 review, and we also saw the big brother to this AIO when we looked at the Sima L36 PRO BK, with its three-plus-inch IPS LED screen and stellar appeal for the masses.

While they could have ridden the performance and aesthetics of the Sigma PRO line for a long time to come, Ocypus had a different approach to skin the same cat. Rather than covering the pump with nothing but screen, ARGB illumination is the key to this version. Where the PRO delivers a ring around the head unit, it's where it stops, excluding the IPS screens' capabilities. With what we have today, we get a similar AIO at the most basic level, and it has the ARGB turned up to eleven, for those who love a serious flood of illumination into their chassis, while still enjoying the perks of what IPS LCDs offer in fun animations, customizations, and displaying vital statistics.

With the Ocypus Sigma L36 WH ARGB, you get everything one could want in the latest and greatest AIO capabilities. Not only does it bring lighting to another level, but we also get similar performance to the PRO, which is huge. Keeping costs down is another advantage for Ocypus, as it is attractive based on cost alone, and we haven't even gotten down to the nitty-gritty of what Ocypus packs into the Sigma L36 WH ARGB liquid cooler yet. If you have any desire to go with an AIO to cool your CPU, or are looking for what to get next, you need to give Ocypus a chance to impress you as much as it has impressed us.

Item Details Model Sigma L36 WH ARGB MSRP $149.99 Socket Intel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 115x / 1200 AMD: AM5 / AM4 Color White w/ Silver Trim TDP 300W Weight 1530g Tube 400mm - 6.5mm ID Radiator Dimensions 397 x 120 x 27mm Radiator Material Aluminum Pump Dimensions 90 x 99mm Pump Speed 3100 ±1-% RPM Pump Noise 27 dB(A) Pump Connector 3-Pin Voltage 12VDC Current 0.3A Power Consumption 3.6W Bearing Type Ceramic Motor Three-phase Six-pole MTBF 30.000 Hours Included Fans 3 PCS Fan Dimension 120 x 120 x 25mm Bearing Type Hydraulic Speed 500 - 2000±10% RPM Airflow 73 CFM Air Pressure 4.3 mmH2O Noise 29 dB(A) Voltage 12VDC Current 0.2A Power Consumption 2.4W Connector 4-Pin PWM Pump Display Size 2.4 inch Type IPS Resolution 320 x 240px Pump LED Type ARGB Connector 3-Pin Voltage 5VDC Current 0.3A Power Consumption 1.5W Warranty 5 Years

In one of the longest specification charts we have ever compiled, Ocypus ensures its potential customers have all the details needed to make an informed decision on whether the Sigma L36 WH ARGB is the right fit for their build. For those who do not care for white coolers, a black version is available. Fitting all the latest mainstream Intel sockets back too, and including LGA115x, while also supporting AM4 and AM5 for team AMD.

Ocypus claims a 300W TDP, which is huge for those with some of the later and much hotter CPUs in our desktops. Strangely, we also get a weight measurement for the Sigma L36 ARGB, coming in at 1530 grams, though most of that weight is hung from the chassis. Ocypus covers the tubing first. Explaining that it is 400mm in length, but they also show its 6.5mm inner diameter. We then ran into radiator information, where we see it is 397mm long, 120mm wide, 27mm thick, and made of aluminum.

Next comes the pump, or the head unit. It is 99mm wide, 90mm top to bottom, and its height is irrelevant, as it isn't completed yet. Inside it is a 3100 RPM pump with a ceramic bearing, humming at 27 dB(A) due to the 3-pin connection running it at full speed. The three-phase six-pole motor sips power with a 0.3A draw at 3.6W and should last thirty thousand hours.

Further CPU Liquid Coolers Reading – Our Latest Reviews

The fans that cool the radiator are pre-installed and are 120mm fans that are 25mm thick. With a peak speed of 2000 RPM, they deliver 73 CFM at 4.3 mmH2O of pressure while staying near 29 dB(A). The fans use proprietary connections and a special cable, but in the end, they are 4-pin PWM powered. The last part is about the cover. It has a 2.4-inch IPS LCD screen with full customization potential. The display has a limited size with 320 x 240px resolution, but the offered skins are awesome, and the ability to put whatever you want in there, static or moving, is a great added feature.

We have been going on about how affordable the cooler is, and we can now divulge its $149.99 MSRP. While it is found in limited locations, and searching by its proper name leads us nowhere, we did eventually find it at Amazon, eventually. Whether you want the WH model we have or the BK version with black aesthetics, we can assure you that for the five years the warranty covers these AIOs, you will not be disappointed in any part of the purchase.

Packaging

37 37

VIEW GALLERY - 37 IMAGES

Silver packaging is one way to stand out on a shelf, but the limited obstructions on the front panel, displaying the Sigma L36 WWH ARGB in all its illuminated glory, sporting a pre-installed background on the IPS screen. Other than that, there is the Ocypus name and golden "O" logo.

37 37

As we move to the smaller end of the box, we switch to matte black as the backdrop, with gray circles stacked at the bottom. In the center is half the logo and liquid cooler in the same color. Sigma L36 WH ARGB is all they printed white, within the gold.

37 37

The back returns to silver, with the cooler's name on the left and a large blank area. If you need more information, the site is provided, along with company information, next to the long list of specifications we covered earlier.

37 37

Sticking with the silver for this smaller end of the box, Ocypus gives us the product name, but this time it is accompanied by a slick close-up of the screen and ARGB with a bit of fan and radiator in the back.

37 37

The Sigma L36 WH ARGB is shipped in recycled cardboard. The tube and head unit are wrapped in plastic, as is the radiator, but also shielded with extra cardboard. The cover and hardware are kept well away from other components, ensuring our sample showed up in perfect condition.

Ocypus Sigma L36 WH ARGB

37 37

In the specification, they call this the "pump," but we consider it the lower portion of the head unit. Inside is a 3100 RPM impeller spinning on a ceramic bearing, but it also holds the fittings and hardware, while capped with style, the Ocypus name, and four large magnets for its cover.

37 37

On the right of the head unit, the ninety-degree swivel fittings are found, capturing the white sleeve with textured silver covers. We also see that the mounting hardware is pre-installed and works with both camps.

37 37

Our initial attempt at this image was blurry, so after testing, we grabbed it again, which explains the staining from our TIM. The surface is copper, milled with the finest circular machining, left higher in the center for maximum pressure once mounted.

37 37

At the other end of the tube runs the radiator, sitting sixteen inches away from one another. Not only do we see that the fans are installed for us, but Ocypus adds a chromed version of their name to the side of the white radiator.

37 37

The 27mm-thick radiator comes with a sticker with the model and serial number, and it also gives us a look at other bits. Such as the capped fill port on the right, and the same textured silver covers used on these fittings as well.

37 37

Ocypus does sell a 360-model fan for such things, but the Sigma L36 WH ARGB comes with a trio of 120mm fans. White frames, translucent blades and hubs, with metallic hub covers sporting that Ocypus O in the center.

37 37

A short tail extends from the side of the fans and terminates in these seven-pin proprietary connectors. Using them deletes writing from view with the special wire lead provided with the hardware.

37 37

The cover for our Sigma L36 WH ARGB is one of the best covers we have ever seen on any AIO. Using a mix of exposed metal around the ring, combined with white, and that pop of black for the screen, Ocypus knew what they were doing when they made this cover, and we barely started.

37 37

The side facing your GPU is what we see now. The tall white sides have an offset textured silver ring at the top, with just a bit of white that appears like a button, but it has no function beyond style.

37 37

The side pointing towards the top of the chassis is similar, but has a wide transparent section backed by ARGB. While you can throw light around the AIO from the side, with the open top portion, you also get to see it shine back at you.

37 37

Under the cover, we see a pair of leads exiting through a notch in the side, connected to the black PCB inside. Most important are the four magnets, which click onto the four on the lower portion, making attachment simple and rotatable.

37 37

The wiring from the cover included a long lead ending in a native USB 2.0 connector to allow the downloadable software to control the screen, along with a daisy-chainable ARGB lead to connect to a motherboard or hub for ARGB control.

Accessories and Documentation

37 37

The hardware is matte black, which makes the arrows on the top brackets tougher to see, on both the Intel brackets on the left and the AMD brackets on the right. Between them is the universal Intel backplate with positional ends to fit whichever mainstream socket you use.

37 37

Universal standoffs are stacked on the left, with the course threads going into the AMD backplate and their Intel backplate, with the fine threads used for the nuts lined up to the right of the standoffs. In the bag are twelve short screws, enough to hang the radiator inside a chassis.

37 37

Also included with the hardware is a pair of hook-and-loop straps with the Ocypus name and logo, which can be used for wiring or tubing. There is a proprietary cable that powers the fans and their ARGB, while terminating in native motherboard connections. We were also sent a small tube of TIM, which is worth an attempt or two at mounting this head unit.

37 37

The manual is thick and covers everything. It starts with a parts list, then dives into various Intel socket installations before moving to AMD. It then moves to radiator and screen installations before moving into an easy-to-read wire diagram. In total, it took us the better part of five minutes to install and be ready for more images.

Installation and Finished Product

37 37

After removing the factory top clips AMD sends on our socket, we installed the standoffs and then mounted the AMD brackets above and below the socket, with the arrows pointing at the CPU. We then locked them down with the knurled nuts, using a screwdriver to ensure we ran out of threads before stopping.

37 37

The next step is to apply the thermal paste and install the head unit. We notice it is offset to give RAM its clearance, which also means less of the dense copper is centered on the CPU.

37 37

After ensuring the pump was connected, we installed the cover, and man, does this just put the icing on the cake. This cover is a stunning work of art that just so happens to still hide the fact that furry kitties are just moments away.

37 37

While many will want continuity in their AIO's color, we happen to be fans of contrast, and this Ocypus delivers in spades. Stepping back to take it all in, with the choices in this build, the Sigma L36 WH ARGB may be the most stunning AIO we have installed.

37 37

With a bit of power and software yet to be downloaded, the Ocypus Sigma L36 WH ARGB still springs to life in all its ARGB glory. While this may be a good idea of what this cooler is capable of, the following image will shed more light on its ability.

37 37

With all the lights off, the software obtained, and kitties all lined up, you get a much better sense of the flood of light the Sigma L36 WH ARGB dumps into the chassis. The screen might be small, but it has plenty of pre-installed options to keep us happy, while also displaying our GPU temperature and CPU wattage.

37 37

The Ocypus suite is simple to use and compact, but it does have to be running to keep your screen working. The main panel shows a live view of the screen and its layout. On the right, you can choose from 11 options, or import themes and use your own images and GIFs to run on the IPS display.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2025 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

37 37

Idling at 38.3°C is a decent feat, right in the mix with most of the AIIOs in this chart, and less than a degree from the best result. Things seem to be off to a good start for this Ocypus cooler.

37 37

Again, within a degree of our top performer, the L36 PRO, the L36 WH ARGB comes in at 62.5°C, a solid second-place finish. Let's hope these results carry on through the remaining charts.

37 37

The maximum thermal result with the Sigma L36 WH ARGB was 68°C. A tad warmer than a few of the other choices, but we did notice a real lack of noise during the tests.

CPU Speed

37 37

An aspect users may not figure into the cooler is the maximum CPU speed attained while using it. The Sigma L36 WH ARGB sidles in right behind the L36 PRO with only two megahertz keeping the 5.269 GHz average speed from topping this chart.

VRM Thermal Results

37 37

At 64°C, it may appear that the Sigma coolers suck at cooling the VRM, and while partially true, we are well below the thermal limits of the voltage regulatory system, and on par with many other AIOs and some air-cooled solutions.

Fan Speed and Noise Levels

37 37

Much like with the L36 PRO, Ocypus doesn't need much from the fans to achieve good results. Considering the top speed of these fans is around 2000 RPM, requiring only 1207 RPM from them is a great use of the PWM curve, maximizing their performance and quietness.

37 37

Speaking of tuning, getting the best of the fans while not making your ears numb, you can see how well it panned out for Ocypus. With a big red stripe at the top of the chart at 26 dB, what is there left to say but brilliant work, Ocypus, you did a terrific job with PWM tuning.

Final Thoughts

Ocypus may not have topped every chart in our abuse of it, but it stood tall against its competition, delivering results anyone would be happy to have. Thermally, it is one of the better options. Not only can it contend with chart-topping products, but the lack of noise is also something we typically find in expensive air-cooled solutions that cost two-thirds of what Ocypus drops the Sigma series coolers at. When it comes to all the basic functionalities, mounting the hardware and head unit, installing the radiator, finding software, and enjoying the fruits of your labor working to get this Ocypus cooler into your rig, all are well thought out, made simple, and took us all of maybe five minutes to get underway.

37 37

We could have stopped with the performance, noise, and ease of use, but we are just scratching the surface of what this Sigma L36 ARGB brings to the table. Not only do you have a whole other level of flooding a build with ARGB lighting from the cover and the fans, but we still have a customizable IPS screen to add into the pot. Stir it any way you want to, but in the end, you will get the same stellar-looking AIO in the game we showed, customizable to whatever your heart wants to display in the 320 x 240-pixel resolution. While we are a fan of kitties, we get that they are not for everyone, and allowing users to import static and moving images is a feature you typically see in $300 solutions.

Aesthetically, Ocypus took a few chances compared to what we saw in the Sigma PRO BK, using the larger screen and square head unit. While round is an old-school shape to settle on, there is nothing aged about their design choices. Mixing chrome, exposed metal, matte white paint, and highly textured silver trim creates a look that pops in our system, whether office lights are off or on. The Sigma L36 WH ARGB is a design that leans towards visual art, delivering ARGB in a fresh new way that floods the entire chassis, even without any help from other ARGB sources.

While we will implore Ocypus to update their warranty page to let customers know where the Sigma Series falls in their warranty chart, we assume that, since the Sigma Series is their top-tier, it also carries the five-year warranty their previous series offered. Five years is quite a long warranty for any CPU cooler, but you get this amazing cooler backed for five years, all for just $149.99. Outstanding. This might be blunt, but it is on point. Ocypus is a virtual nobody in the sea of options, but with what we have seen from these Sigma AIOs, you are getting the best of all worlds; you just need to decide on a bigger screen in the Sigma PRO, or this truly one-of-a-kind way of implementing ARGB with a slightly smaller screen. Our pick is the Sigma L36 WH ARGB you see here, but we understand people prefer different flavors.