Montech HyperFlow Digital 360 CPU Cooler Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

When a company like Montech reaches out and invites you to explore their products, even if you know nothing about them, the first step is to visit their website to learn more about what they do. Quickly scrolling through their page, we see that they have been making cases, PSUs, cooling solutions, fans, and peripherals since 2016, but it wasn't until 2019 that they ventured into the US market. In this information, we are also told that they are "committed to pushing the boundaries of PC innovation." With such lofty goals set, we may have something special in our hands.

Montech and liquid cooling are not strangers. Their product pages show that they have the HyperFlow series, which currently sports the Silent 240 and 360 offered in black or white, as well as ARGB 240 and 360 models, again with white and black as color options. What we notice immediately with them is that the head unit is uniquely shaped and styled to ensure you know Montech made them. However, it is possible that those models may not have shipped with the best fan choice, which is why ours comes with E28 ARGB fans, tagged as "the cooling hero."

All we know is that we have a large AIO in our hands that needs a thorough examination with the camera, followed by testing, so that we can see how well Montech stacks up against what we have in our charts. Everything we know so far came from review guides, notes in emails, and knowledge of MSRPs that may just blow your mind. The HyperFlow Digital 360 we have for you now has been released as you read this, and without spilling all the beans, it's a product that needs to be on everyone's radar.

Item Details Model HyperFlow Digital 360 MSRP $119.99 Socket Intel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 115x / 1200 / 20xx AMD: AM5 / AM4 / AM3 Tube Length 400mm Color Black Warranty 6 Years Radiator Dimensions 397 x 120 x 27mm Radiator Material Aluminum Pump Dimensions 67.2 x 67.2 x 52.3mm Pump Speed 3100 RPM ±10% Pump Noise 28 dB(A) Connector 4-Pin PWM Current 0.33A Power Consumption 3.96W Fan Quantity 3 PCS Fan Dimensions 120 x 120 x 28mm Bearing Type FDB Speed 800 - 2200 RPM ±10% Air Flow 96.27CFM Air Pressure 4.13 mmmH2O Noise Level 36.25 dB(A) Current 0.35A Power Consumption 4.2W Connector 4-Pin PWM Pump LED Type ARGB Connector 3-Pin 5V ARGB Current 0.36A Power Consumption 1.8W Fan LED Type ARGB Connector 3-Pin 5V ARGB Current 0.432A Power Consumption 2.16W

The specs chart was taken from the packaging and cross-referenced against the literature to provide you with the most comprehensive information possible. What may be good to know is, like other releases, these new models are to be offered in black and white, 240mm and 360mm versions, all with Montech's new digital head unit. Compatibility covers the standard and current mainstream Intel sockets, with legacy support for LGA20xx sockets. AMD gets the typical AM4 and AM5 support, but the hardware also works with AM3 sockets.

The radiator comes first in the list, and we see it is made of aluminum. Dimensionally, it is 397mm long, 120mm wide, and 27mm thick without the preinstalled fans included. Between the radiator and the head unit are two tubes, both 400mm long, braided, and use swivel fittings at the head unit and fixed fittings on the radiator. The head unit, called the pump, is 67.2mm square and stands 52.3mm tall. Its top speed is said to be 3100 RPM, give or take, with 28 dB(A) of noise. Power is delivered via a 4-pin PWM connector, pulling 0.33A at 3.96W.

The trio of E28 fans, installed on the radiator, are 120mm fans that are 28mm thick. With numbers like 96.27 CFM and 4.13mmH2O, we must assume they are adding the fans together. These fans can spin at 2200 RPM on fluid dynamic bearings, with a noise rating of 36.25 dB(A). Power is delivered via a single 4-pin PWM connector, sipping 0.35A at 4.2W. The chart shows that the fans and pump include ARGB, both done via 3-Pin 5V ARGB connectors, and the power required isn't all that bad.

Two things yet to cover come down to cost and coverage. Early in the chart, we saw the $119.99 MSRP that comes with the black or white HyperFlow Digital 360, which is super economical in our current market. If you can't fit a 360 model, consider the HyperFlow Digital 240 in black or white for just $99.99. As to your coverage, you are guaranteed no issues with these HyperFlow Digital models for six years. Impressive at this cost.

Packaging

Although we expected plain cardboard packaging at a low cost, Montech delivered the HyperFlow Digital 360 in a white box with blue trim. The cooler image takes up the bulk of the panel, but there is room to the right to leave notations for various supported ARGB sync methods.

Montech uses this longer panel to show their name and logo at the top, with HyperFlow Digital 360 in white down the center. Pulling no punches, Montech calls it "the best value," which is a bold claim to make.

On one of the smaller ends, you will find the specifications listed. These are the same things we discussed earlier and are a match to what we saw in the reviewer's guide.

Around back, Montech uses the space to show the name and cooler across the top, leaving the bottom portion to display features. Key features include a revolutionary fin stack, live thermal display, peak performance, sleek aesthetic, enhanced fans, and a six-year warranty.

The other of the longer sides shows us the cooler name initially, followed by socket compatibility. At the bottom, we see Montech's information, including social media tags.

Matching one of the longer side panels, this smaller end of the box displays the cooler's name and claims to be the best value.

Recycled cardboard makes up the compartmentalized inner packaging, which keeps the components away from each other. The hardware in the center is bagged, as is the head unit and tubing. The radiator is also bagged and gets an extra cardboard sleeve to protect the paint finish.

Montech HyperFlow Digital 360

Upon removing the inner packaging and examining the head unit, one might assume the white plastic layer serves only as protection for the shiny cover, but that's only half the story. Looking closer, it explains how to obtain the software automatically, or they offer a link if it is too slow to pick up automatically.

35 35

Octagonal in shape, it does remind us of the others in the HyperFlow series, but this time, the naming is removed to allow more digital goodness to their head unit. The top portion is shiny, and you cannot make out the ring or the display from this angle. The lower portion is made of textured black plastic and is square and relatively compact in height.

35 35

Changing the angle, we can look at the ninety-degree swivel fittings with their chrome capture rings that lock the tube and the sleeve to the fitting. Between them is where the wiring comes out of the head unit, with no other fancy USB ports or the like.

35 35

We pulled the plastic cap, which was mainly designed to protect the base finish, and also used it over some pre-applied paste. With openings on all sides of that cap, it is easy for debris to get under it, and it has here, although not as visible as we would like it to be. On the flip side, Montech has prepared for this.

35 35

Since we will be replacing the paste with our choice of TIM, we removed it to get a look at the mating surface. The contact area is slightly convex, but the copper base is cast, leaving fine dimples in the surface. By opting not to machine them, they save a significant amount of money.

35 35

Before we got too far away from the head unit, we wanted to cover the connectivity. From the head unit, the wires on the left include a 4-pin PWM connector for pump power, a native USB 2.0 connector for the display, and a 3-pin 5V ARGB connector with a male tail on it. On the right is the output from the radiator end, which includes the 4-pin PWM power connection and 3-pin 5V ARGB connector used by the fans.

35 35

With 400mm of sleeved tubing between the head unit and the radiator, there is plenty of flexibility when it comes to installation locations. Stating something a bit more obvious, we can also see the fans are preinstalled and connected daisy-chain style between them.

35 35

The matte black radiator is 27mm thick, and with the serial number sticker on it, if you tossed the box, you could find it if needed. The chrome caps are a nice touch for such a low-cost example, and the fans even look cool, no pun intended, but that gray contrast is a nice touch.

35 35

If our eyes and counting are still up to snuff, we counted 22 fins per inch in the fin array. The box mentions a revolutionary fin stack, but from the outside, it seems standard.

35 35

On both sides, at the far-right end of the radiator, you will find the Montech name. Using matte black for the radiator, with a thickly applied higher-gloss black, hides the name most of the time, until that ARGB glow reflects off it.

35 35

Looking at the three E28 fans from Montech, used to cool this 360mm radiator. The corners have thick rubber pads, accounting for the thickness of 28mm, but these nine-bladed ARGB fans could be the ticket to improving upon the previous HyperFlow AIOs.

Accessories and Documentation

35 35

The first bits of hardware we grabbed were the largest, and dealt with mounting the head unit. On the left is the LGA115x/1200 backplate, the AMD bracket for the head unit in the middle, and the LGA1700/1851 backplate at the right. The Intel bracket is already preinstalled in the groove of the head unit.

35 35

A bag of goodies came next, and we left them in to show how simple Montech makes things. LGA1700 screws start things off, followed by LGA115x/1200 screws, and then the LGA2011/2066 standoffs. Across the bottom are two bags: one containing AMD screws and another with twelve short screws for mounting the radiator to the chassis, along with four spring-loaded screws for securing the head unit to the other hardware.

35 35

The sticker on the left is hard to see, but it has removable sections to help with spreading the TIM, which they have included more of, and a spatula to ease the process. We also received a hollow metal tube with a hexagonal opening, designed for installing socket screws. Additionally, Montech included a pair of plastic tubing clips featuring their logo.

35 35

The manual begins with specifications and moves into the parts list. All sockets are shown at once, followed by the radiator installation, thermal paste application, wiring, and finally, how to obtain the software.

Installation and Finished Product

35 35

After removing the factory retention clips, we installed the AMD socket screws as shown. Using the provided "driver" is a massive help in sending these all the way in, without needing to go with something that might damage the motherboard.

35 35

We applied our paste of choice, setting the head unit onto the screws, holding it against the CPU with one hand, careful not to sully the cover. Using the spring-loaded nuts in one hand, you can secure a couple of threads on each to hold the head unit. Then, alternate a few turns on each screw until you run out of threads.

35 35

As we do, we fired things up in the photo booth to see what we got out of the box. If you do not have internet access, this is what you will get. The outer ring of the head unit illuminates and syncs with the motherboard software without a hitch. To access the whole digital experience, connect the USB 2.0 connector and ensure you have an internet connection.

35 35

Stepping back, without the software, we like what we see. The fans are bright, and the light from the hubs fills the chassis with light. The head unit is much dimmer than we would like, but perhaps its appeal could change with software updates.

35 35

Without the bright lights of the photo booth, the ARGB ring around the edge of the cap is much easier to see and seems much brighter now. We are also fully digital now, with the CPU temperature currently on display. We also have the option to show GPU thermals in either Fahrenheit or Celsius.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2025 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

35 35

While idle temperatures matter little to most users, unless they are extraordinarily high, keeping tabs on them does show that some coolers are much more efficient with little amounts of airflow involved. With the fans turning at 739 RPM and the pump spinning at 1050 RPM, that 38°C result is impressive all the same.

35 35

By the slightest of margins, the HyperFlow Digital 360 delivers the lowest average thermal performance of the bunch at 62.7°C. The CM Atmos II is a feature-packed, expensive option, or you could go with Montech and save a ton of money.

35 35

Sitting right there with the Atmos II again is the HyperFlow Digital 360 with its maximum CPU temperature of 65°C, which is one of the enormous benefits of liquid over air cooling.

CPU Speed

35 35

As Cooler Master demonstrated, a cooler CPU results in higher boost speeds, and Montech has capitalized on this advantage the most so far. During our test, our twelve cores averaged a speed of 5.259 GHz, the best we have seen to date.

VRM Thermal Results

35 35

While the VRMs on our ASUS motherboard were a touch warm, we have seen coolers with airflow in the vicinity do worse. Considering the radiator fans and a slow exhaust fan kept it to 59°C shows a decent advantage over the CM option, where it takes a VRM fan add-on to achieve such performance.

Fan Speed and Noise Levels

35 35

With some of the slowest fans in the game, Montech and their E28 fans are a combination that is showing how tough it will be to beat. With top-of-the-range thermal performance of the CPU, at only 1035 RPM as their maximum speed while testing, these three fans slaughtered the competition.

35 35

Looking back at the specifications, Montech showed the fans were going to be loud, but that was at 2200 RPM. At half that speed, the fans reached up to 37 dB under the toughest parts of testing, but most of the time, it was hard to hear over the rest of the office noise. Inside a closed chassis, you are much less likely ever to notice the cooler.

Final Thoughts

Starting with the basics, to clear the air of the obvious. The Montech HyperFlow Digital 360 is a step up from their previous solutions, and considering the cost and warranty associated with these coolers, you would be foolish not to consider it based on looks and cost alone. However, we have tested it and have the proof that the HyperFlow Digital 360 is not some fly-by-night idea trying to grab your cash on the flare of the head unit and ARGB everything. They deliver impressive thermal results; they tuned the PWM curve for these fans like brilliant wizards. Nevertheless, whatever the recipe for this concoction of parts was, it works and works well.

We are not here to exaggerate what Montech delivered. Yes, the fans are ARGB, but since they're lit from the hub, they create hot spots to get a lot of light. The ARGB on the head unit is understated, yet classy, even without the display portion in use. While not the LCD everyone thinks they need, it is handy to see your CPU or GPU temperatures at a glance, without having to tab out of a game. It isn't so much an individual, standalone feature that will make the HyperFlow Digital coolers a considerable success, but the sum of it all that makes the HyperFlow Digital 240 and 360 such a fantastic deal.

The software is a treat. Many times, you get bloated bits you never need, but not here. A simple, lightweight download happens when Windows recognizes the USB driver in the head unit. In your downloads folder, you'll find a file to unpack and install. Once installed, a small box appears with a few simple options. You can turn the display on and off, and you can choose CPU or GPU. There are options for Fahrenheit and Celsius, and even a gear icon to check for updates of firmware or software. All you need to get the most out of the HyperFlow Digital 360 is nothing more.

When selecting an AIO for your build, it's clear that the big names in the game come with enormous price tags. That is not something Montech wants to be known for, nor are they doing anything of the like to their potential customers. At $99.99 for the 240mm model, and $119.99 for the 360mm version we have in this review, how can you pass on such a solution, as it almost begs you to buy it and enjoy all the benefits our charts show these HyperFlow Digital 360 liquid CPU coolers offer, and enjoy it knowing it's backed for six years after purchase.