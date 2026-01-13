ID-Cooling FX360 LCD PE Liquid CPU Cooler Review

ID-Cooling delivered its most feature-rich AIO with some serious power, and gives customers much more than expected with its fabulously low price point.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 98% Our Verdict ID-Cooling takes the FX series to new heights releasing the FX360 LCD PE. A beast of an AIO, packed with the latest features and customizations, all for less than a hundred bucks.You can't go wrong here. Pros Thermal performance

Cost and availability

Up-ticked aesthetics

Easy-to-use hardware

LCD customizations Cons Audible noise levels

No fan illumination Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $99.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $144.78 CAD Buy at Amazon for £79.99

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Those who follow our reviews know who ID-Cooling is, so we won't bore you with a history lesson. We will bring up that they have developed a trend we can get behind. Over the years, we realized they are a manufacturer that makes money on volume, not on individual sales, keeping costs low for their fanbase. Over that time, we have also noticed that when they introduce new products, they tend to compete with many, much more expensive offerings to reach the top of their respective classes, which has made us believe in their methodology.

In the long list of AIOs ID-Cooling currently offers, there is the top-end FX lineup of coolers. We have seen many other forms of closed-loop coolers, but so far, only two of the FX series. To be fair, they both delivered the goods, with their own appeal, and kept costs to a minimum. However, ID-Cooling figured the INF and Pro options weren't good enough and went back to the drawing board once again, delivering a setup that will please many hard-core users while keeping the door open for those on a budget to get some cool new bits.

The current big dog from ID-Cooling is what we have in our hands, and to say we are impressed is a little light on the enthusiasm that this FX360 LCD PE cooler brings. For less than a hundred dollars, you can get an AIO with ARGB illumination, a small but still versatile LCD screen, and a huge TDP to keep even the hottest of CPUs under control. This may seem like an overinflated sales pitch, but in our current market, when you see a huge "bang for the buck" product, you have to speak a little louder to get your point across.

Item Details Model FX360-LCD-PE MSRP $94.99 Socket Intel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 1200 / 115x AMD: AM5 / AM4 Color Black or White TDP 350W Radiator Material Aluminum Radiator Dimensions 396 x 120 x 27mm Tubing Length 420mm Headunit Dimensions 73 x 69 x 57mm Cold-Plate Copper Pump Speed 2900±10% RPM Pump Noise Level 25dB(A) Pump Bearing Ceramic Current Input 0.45A LCD Screen 1.48" 240 x 240px Full Color 18-bit Lighting Ring ARGB Fans 3pcs Dimensions 120 x 120 x 28mm Speed 0 ~ 2450±10% RPM Airflow 88.75 CFM Air Pressure 4.35 mmH2O Noise 34.3 dB(A) Rated Current 0.22A Connector 4-pin PWM Bearing Type Hydraulic Warranty 3 Years

With site certificate issues currently at ID-Cooling inter-web-land, we had to piece together the specifications from the packaging and sales locations. Even so, we got most of the pertinent bits to get a good idea of what the FX360 LCD PE has to offer, while you choose between a white or black version. With a 350W TDP rating, the FX360 LCD PE can handle any of the mainstream CPUs supported by its hardware.

Our model uses a black-painted aluminum radiator with 420mm of tubing connected to it. At 396mm long and 27mm thick, it will fit where all other AIOs of this size would, without any unseen complications.

At the other end of the tube runs, we find the head unit, which is where ID-Cooling packs in the features. The head unit is plastic and measures 73mm from top to bottom, not including the fittings, and 69mm side to side, while keeping the overall height at 57mm. The cold plate is made of copper, and the pump is above it. It will spin near 2900 RPM at full speed, leaving a slight 25 dB(A) hum from the head unit, while the turbine runs on a ceramic bearing.

Further CPU Liquid Coolers Reading – Our Latest Reviews

On top of the plate and pump is the cover, which is highly decorated. Around the edge is an ARGB illuminated ring to deliver the normal lighting we would expect these days. However, they also added a 1.48" LCD screen to this model, delivering preprogrammed options and the ability to customize the 240 x 240 pixel 18-bit screen.

We can't forget the fans, which come pre-installed on the radiator. There are three 120mm fans in the box, each 28mm thick. The fans top out at 2450 RPM, delivering up to 88.755 CFM and 4.35 mmH2O from each fan. They are audible at full speed, rated at 34.3 dB(A), spinning on hydraulic bearings, powered by a daisy-chain setup of 4-pin PWM connectors.

While the three-year warranty is enough to cover any oddities with the unit, it isn't as long as many others; however, this isn't a multi-hundred-dollar model either. If your eyebrows don't rise when we say you can venture over to Amazon right now and find the FX360 LCD PE selling at just $94.99, you may need to check your vitals. You are going to have a tough time finding another AIO this size, packed with as many features, for this price. If the performance is anything like described, there is no way ID-Cooling can lose with this tactic in product offerings.

Packaging

34 34

VIEW GALLERY - 34 IMAGES

Even with a budget price point, ID-Cooling maintains visual appeal. Matte black paired with a purple glow behind the FX360 LCD PE draws attention, while the company name, product name, and feline images on the LCD screen guide the eyes across the front panel.

34 34

Both smaller ends are identical in what they offer. In contrasting white, we see the name and type of cooler but look closer. There is a ghost image of the head unit with kitties again, along with a bit of the braided hose.

34 34

There are four points of interest on the back of the box. On the left, there are some specifications, but they are enough to inform users of fit and potential performance. Next is an image of the head unit in all its glory, followed by dimensional drawings of the head unit and radiator, then socket compatibility and the part number in the bottom-right corner.

34 34

What could be considered the top of the box is mostly bright orange. On it, centered in the panel, you find the ID-Cooling logo, name, and tagline.

34 34

The bottom also holds information. We can see manufacturing information for the parent company and the ID-Cooling site, along with other legal and compliance information.

34 34

Inside the thin cardboard, your AIO is fully encased. Five sides are lined with thick black foam and glued together for protection during transit. A cardboard sleeve on top covers the radiator, shielding the vital components below.

ID-Cooling FX360 LCD PE

34 34

Starting with the head unit end of this AIO, we see that the LCD screen is well protected, preventing it from picking up any blemishes during transit. Of course, the sticker gets removed.

34 34

With no distractions, the rounded top with a squared bottom is a different way to shape the cover, and the high-contrast white diffuser makes the FX360 LCD PE a stunner even when off. Inside the central plastic ring is the 1.48" LCD screen that comes to life when powered.

34 34

In all the imagery, the fittings are installed at the bottom of the head unit. To help with this, we have swivel fittings and sleeved tubes with plastic caps that exit on the same side as the wiring. We also noticed that the treatment on the cover is smooth on the sides, matte, with almost no texture.

34 34

Under the head unit are two items to discuss. Most obvious is the protective sticker covering the cold plate, ensuring it isn't damaged or oxidized. Around the sticker, we see that the mounting hardware for the head unit is pre-installed and works with both AMD and Intel setups.

34 34

Without the sticker blocking our view, we get a look at the copper cold plate. There are fine arched grooves left from machining, and a few light scratches from assembly, but nothing to worry about with its convex contact area.

34 34

At the other end of the long cables that exit the head unit are these connectors. At the top are the native USB 2.0 connector for controlling the head unit and a 4-pin PWM fan connector for powering the pump. Below is the 3-pin 5V ARGB connector with a tail for daisy-chaining other ARGB devices.

34 34

With well over sixteen inches of sleeved rubber tube, fitment should be of little concern. It is also hard not to notice that the fans are already attached to the radiator, and that is how we found it.

34 34

At the end, we can see that the fan directionality is shown on the frame, pointing to some lower-end fittings that hold the sleeve at this end. The aluminum radiator is matte, with a smooth coat of paint.

34 34

As many closed-loop systems do, this ID-Cooling AIO features a high-FPI radiator, with well over twenty fins per inch. This is why the fans chosen are so powerful, allowing them to claim a 350W TDP in this FX360.

34 34

Three pre-installed fans flank the other side of the radiator, all black, with only the ID-Cooling logo outline for a bit of added panache. While there is no illumination at this end of the cooler, we do see that the fans are daisy-chained for power, with a long lead at the left end for connectivity to the motherboard or a fan hub.

Accessories and Documentation

34 34

We have already mentioned how ID-Cooling installed the head unit hardware and how it works for both camps. To make it even simpler, there is only one set of brackets for all compatible sockets. With holes for Intel at the corners and AMD nearer the tips, this pair of brackets has you covered. With AMD using their factory backplate for installation, we do get a backplate for Intel sockets.

34 34

We also get a bag with twelve short screws to mount the radiator to any chassis, spread across the top. In the middle are the universal standoffs and knurled nuts to secure the universal brackets to any supported socket.

34 34

As extras, we get a tube of Frost X45 for a few application attempts. In the middle is a hand tool for tightening the standoffs into the appropriate backplate, and we also get three tube clips to keep them evenly spaced and guided through the chassis.

34 34

The installation guide is short in text explanations, but the renderings and information offered are enough to get you on the right path. With the super-simplified hardware, you will have to go out of your way to complicate things, making the FX360 LCD PE one of the easiest AIOs to install.

Installation and Finished Product

34 34

We had to remove the factory retention clips and replace the screws with the supplied standoffs, using their tool to secure them. We then installed the brackets using the appropriate holes for AM4 and AM5, and locked them down with the knurled nuts and a Phillips-head screwdriver.

34 34

After applying thermal paste to the CPU IHS, we aligned the pair of spring-loaded screws on either side of the head unit with the hardware around our socket. With the tubes at the bottom of the block, the RAM clearance is increased, as the hardware is much wider than the head unit.

34 34

Upon applying power to the system, the ring of the head unit already glows brightly in a rainbow of colors. The LCD screen, however, does not offer a default image; instead, it displays a message within its logo's shape.

34 34

While still not in its best form, we stepped back to see what else is going on with the FX360 LCD PE. The fans are spinning, but not aggressively enough to make much noise. We also love the length of the tubes, as we see them gently find their way from the front of the chassis to the bottom of the head unit, held in place by the trio of clips.

34 34

With a fair bit of work involved, we found ID-Cooling software for the FX360, installed it, and opened it to see what we could do. With preset images and the option for custom, you can see what the LCD displays in real time in the middle pane of this suite. You also have quite a few options for graph types, fonts, clocks, and even weather.

34 34

We chose the coolest cat as our backdrop. We also have the clock active, as well as CPU temperature, usage, and current speed showing at the bottom. As bright as the ARGB ring is, the screen is one of the brightest we have seen and has no issues being seen through all the brightness around it.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2025 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

34 34

With BIOs control, you can run a zero-RPM idle, but in this test, our fans were spinning near 1000 RPM, yet the idle temperature still sits at 48.9°C. To be fair, 1000 RPM is only one-third of the fan's potential, and ID-Cooling opts for silence over a chilly idle temperature.

34 34

When it matters, the fans increased by a whopping 100 RPM, yet can get over the performance hump, delivering an average load temperature of 64.8 °C, which puts this FX360 well within the top five.

34 34

Even when we looked at the maximum thermal numbers, we saw 69°C in the column. Better than air cooling, not by much, but the other AIOs are a few degrees cooler in this respect.

CPU Speed

34 34

Another way to see how cool the CPU is, without taking numbers into effect, is to look at the average CPU speed over all cores. ID-Cooling steps up a couple of rungs with 5264 MHz being the average we got, putting them solidly just behind the L36 PRO BK.

VRM Thermal Results

34 34

While we understand that with little airflow around the socket, the VRMs will run warmer, we do use an exhaust fan, and the fans on the AIO are in use. We think the ID-Cooling radiator fans overpowered our exhaust, resulting in VRM temperatures of 64 °C.

Fan Speed and Noise Levels

34 34

We mentioned that the idle fan speed was around 1000 RPM, and this is no joke: under PWM with the CPU under load, our trio of fans only reached 1098 RPM. It is shocking what 100 RPM can do on the right curve, since these are slower than we expected.

34 34

Noise is mostly from the fans, although with zero-RPM as an option, you may hear a slight hum from the head unit running near peak speed under PWM control. With the fans called upon for far less than the 350W TDP-worth of cooling potential, ramping these 120mm fans yields a 35 dB reading at nearly 1100 RPM. It can and will get much worse with more powerful CPUs, and those willing to run the fans at full speed, we suggest earplugs.

Final Thoughts

Stepping back to think about what we just saw, we are slightly torn. Is this the most amazeballs AIO on the planet? No, it isn't, but it certainly has its place in the market. Does it come packed with a ton of features? Yes, it has quite a bit, but some ARGB on the radiator would have sealed the deal. Even with some decisions that we may have changed personally, we understand why it had to happen, all of it.

There is no ARGB at the fans, which is a bit of a bummer, but at minimum, that would add what, five dollars a fan, ten dollars a fan? That adds up in the end and will cost the customer more, landing the FX360 LCD PE into a different category of AIOs. There is a ring at the head unit, and it is bright enough to overcompensate for the lack of lighting at the other end. There is a small, customizable 240 x 240-pixel LCD display, and while not the largest in the game, it is still functional and appropriate for the head unit. Even when it came to wiring this cooler, everything is kept as simple as possible, just like we found with their hardware.

On top of added features and a sleek appearance in white or black, there is still the performance to ponder. Idle temps might be higher than expected, but it won't damage anything, since ID-Cooling delivers lower noise while doing it. When under load, the FX360 LCD PE barely goes from a walk to a jog, trying to keep our CPU cool, but it still has run and sprint left to take on hotter CPUs, also leaving plenty of headroom for overclocks. You might complain about noise under load, but for us, we would be gaming with a headset on or playing music, so it is fine for our daily grind.

With a three-year warranty to get you through the teething stage, for less than a hundred dollars, it's hard to put any bad mojo on this cooler. ID-Cooling delivers the goods, packs it full of features, and while leaving our VRMs a bit warmer, keeps the CPU comfy with some of the brightest ARGB and an even brighter LCD to display whatever you can fit into the screen's footprint. At $94.99, in the land of liquid coolers, ID-Cooling wanted your attention and delivered a product well worth your time, money, and enjoyment.