Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Gaming Keyboard Review - PC Gaming Goes Low-Profile

TweakTown Rating: 88% Our Verdict The Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is one of the most impressive low-profile keyboards with magnetic or analog switches built for gaming performance. The price point and no frills wired-only design might not make it versatile, but for gamers and low-profile fans, the choice is easy. Pros Compact, sturdy, and smooth to type and game with

Responsive low-profile magnetic analog switches

Adjustable switches work just as great in low-profile form

Intuitive G Hub software for customization Cons Pricey for a wired-only keyboard

No-frills design and layout Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

It's rare for a wired version of a piece of gear to cost more than the wireless variant, but that's precisely the case with the new Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Gaming Keyboard. It's wired and a little more expensive than the wireless Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL from 2024. However, the reason for this is relatively straightforward, although it may be a little confusing as to why the G515 naming was kept. And that's because the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Gaming Keyboard is a low-profile analog keyboard featuring Hall Effect or magnetic switches, making it ideal for PC gaming. A first for the company, but definitely an impressive and welcome addition to the growing Logitech G lineup.

Gaming keyboards with magnetic switches for PC gaming have become popular in recent years, and it's not hard to understand why. Compared to traditional mechanical switches, magnetic or Hall Effect analog switches offer users the ability to not only adjust the actuation point (i.e., the exact distance a key is triggered when pressed) on a per-key basis, but also to assign multiple functions to a single keystroke. Not only that, keys can reset the moment they're de-pressed to allow for Rapid Trigger functionality.

And with SOCD or Snap Tap allowing a specific key to take priority when two are pressed simultaneously or in alternating order, leading to instant movement and strafing, as well as a competitive edge, it's no wonder gaming keyboards with magnetic switches are growing in popularity and availability. With magnetic and analog switches being more expensive to produce than traditional mechanical switches, especially on keyboards that still aim for a smooth, linear mechanical feel, if you're not going to utilize these specific features, then it goes without saying that the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Gaming Keyboard is probably not for you.

However, as one of the few low-profile, pure gaming keyboards on the market, there's a lot to like about the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL even if you barely touch its more advanced features.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Product Type Wired Low Profile Analog Gaming Keyboard Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11) macOS 12 or later Interface Wired USB-A Size TKL Polling Rate 1000 Hz Switch Custom Analog Actuation Point/Force 0.1mm to 2.5mm adjustable, 35G Lighting Per-key RGB Dimensions 354.75mm x 146mm x 22mm Weight 800 grams What's in the Box G515 RAPID TKL Analog Gaming Keyboard, USB-A to USB-C Cable, User Documentation

Design & Software

Design

Outside of the customizable analog switches and gaming features, the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is a fairly bare-bones or minimal keyboard. The physical TKL design is similar to the company's previous low-profile keyboards, albeit with a simple single-wired connection and no onboard features such as dedicated media or macro keys/buttons. Outside of a small dedicated 'Game Mode' button, this is as plug-and-play as you can get, even though you'll definitely want to fire up Logitech's G Hub software to fine-tune and tailor the keyboard to suit your preferences.

22 22

With the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL, you're looking at a TKL board with a compact, low-profile design. The keys on the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL aren't cramped, and the default 1.5mm actuation point feels comfortable and responsive, even when compared to gaming keyboards with full-sized keycaps and switches with a longer travel distance. With a height of only 22mm, there's definitely a stylish quality to the fact that the low-profile keycaps and visible analog switches are the most notable and prominent aspect of the design. The matte finish on the two-tone top plate and keycaps (with the WASD keys being grey instead of black) is excellent for keeping away fingerprints, and fantastic for typing and gaming.

The star of the show with the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL, thankfully, is the keyboard's prominent feature - the analog magnetic switches. Making magnetic switches feel as responsive and tactile as mechanical switches isn't easy, and yet Logitech has somehow managed to achieve this in a low-profile form here. Even at the default 1.5mm setting, the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL nails the lighter touch you expect from a low-profile keyboard (as seen with the 30G force rating) while feeling snappy and responsive. The actuation point can be adjusted on a per-key basis from 0.1mm up to 2.5mm, and you can definitely feel the difference between the bigger swings, say, going from 1.0mm up to 2.2mm.

22 22

Another impressive feature is the multi-layered design, which includes a stainless steel top plate and multiple dampening layers, resulting in a great-sounding board free from rattle, echo, or any sense that the keys aren't properly stabilized and mounted. Rounding out the physical design, you've got rubber grips on the underside of the keyboard alongside two height adjustment settings. The build quality and premium feel are definitely present here, albeit in a bare-bones form that doesn't include add-ons like a wrist rest, replacement switches, or keycaps. Nice to have things that would have been nice to have here.

Software

As with all Logitech gaming gear, the G515 Rapid TKL requires the company's G Hub software for customization, and the good news is that if this is you're first analog or magnetic gaming keyboard, then you've got access to a wide range of in-built explainers, tool-tips, and even tutorials detailing all of the keyboard's various features. Remapping key functions or setting up secondary or G-Shift functionality is similar to what you'd find on other Logitech G515 keyboards, and is intuitive and easy to get the hang of. This also applies to the G515 Rapid TKL's specific 'Remap multi action' feature, which lets you assign two different key functions to a single key based on the travel distance. The one PC gaming-specific example of this being handy is assigning crouch and prone to a single key in a competitive shooter, so a light tap crouches and a full press has your character go full prone.

For the rest of the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL's analog switch features, G Hub offers a dedicated section for adjusting the Actuation Point, enabling and customizing Rapid Trigger, and the Snap Tap features found under the Key Priority header. Rapid Trigger and Key Priority are disabled by default, with the latter also including a warning that it's "prohibited for use in certain games" like Counter-Strike 2. Adjusting the actuation point on all keys or selected keys is straightforward. Select the keys and then use the slider on the left to make the change. Adjusting Rapid Trigger sensitivity is the same process, with Key Priority being limited to two keys of your choice on the keyboard.

In addition to this, G Hub also offers a dedicated section for making changes to lighting, with the G515 Rapid TKL being a LIGHTSYNC-compatible device. Accessing the three onboard profiles is relegated to the keyboard's settings window, and this is handled in a somewhat unusual manner. Close G Hub, and the keyboard reverts to the default onboard profile. To save your settings or keep them in the onboard profile, including lighting, you need to do so in software mode, save, and then switch to onboard mode and select which custom profile to assign to each slot. Switching to onboard mode disables all customization. Not being able to "save to" a profile slot directly or have the keyboard retain changes when you close G Hub without updating an onboard profile slot manually is strange and cumbersome.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Although having adjustable magnetic or analog switches is helpful for just about any game genre, a keyboard like the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is often marketed as being built for competitive shooters, such as Battlefield 6, Arc Raiders, Call of Duty, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and others. Although I also played some city builders, the majority of my review time with the G515 Rapid TKL was spent playing shooters, such as Battlefield 6. Now, it's worth stating that the out-of-the-box smooth and linear default settings felt fantastic, so making the WASD keys a little faster while making the spacebar a little heavier only helped tailor the response to match my personal preferences, which is precisely why you'd choose the G515 Rapid TKL. At no point were there any issues, and the keyboard felt just as solid and responsive after a week of use as it did on day one.

22 22

When it comes to low-profile versus full-sized, there is a difference in feel, but if you're a fan of low-profile keyboards for productivity, then you're most likely going to be a fan of a low-profile keyboard for gaming - as long as it's executed like this. However, it is worth noting that the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL doesn't support 8K or 8,000 Hz polling over its wired connection. Now, whether or not you can tell the difference between a stable and reliable 1,000 Hz polling rate versus 8,000 Hz over USB is debatable. Still, there's no denying that the latter offers lower latency and is becoming a feature in several premium gaming keyboards and mice.

Productivity

As a low-profile keyboard with magnetic and adjustable switches that are responsive, snappy, and smooth, the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is a decent day-to-day driver for productivity, but not something built to compete with more fully featured or stacked keyboards. On top of the lack of a Numpad, not having a volume dial or dedicated media controls is detrimental to both the keyboard's gaming and productivity chops, but mostly the latter. As someone accustomed to using a keyboard to make audio adjustments, having to use secondary functions to adjust the volume is annoying. However, it's not the end of the world, and it reinforces the fact that the G515 Rapid TKL is a compact, low-profile keyboard built for gaming first and foremost.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Analog Gaming Keyboard sits.

22 22

Final Thoughts

With the new Logitech G515 Rapid TKL Gaming Keyboard, the company delivers a high-performance, low-profile analog gaming keyboard for those seeking the company's low-profile lineup and wanting the customizable magnetic analog switch option. And when you factor in the excellent type feel and build quality, combined with the minimal and bare-bones physical design, it's hard to see how the G515 Rapid TKL would appeal to anyone who isn't a fan of playing first-person or competitive shooters. Because otherwise the omissions would outweigh the pluses.

22 22

The lack of wireless functionality does limit the G515's versatility and appeal, but this is a keyboard built for gaming performance first and foremost, so being able to make per-key adjustments and fine-tune the responsiveness with plug-and-play simplicity and intuitive software is worth more than the ability to connect to a Bluetooth device. Plus, keeping it wired-only means that the relatively high asking price would have been even higher otherwise. If you're in the market for a premium gaming keyboard and are looking for advanced features like actuation point adjustment, as well as a fan of the smooth and responsive feel of low-profile keyboards, the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is one to consider.