Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K Gaming Keyboard Review - One for the Serious Gamers

TweakTown Rating: 91% Our Verdict If gaming performance and customizable switches are what you're after, then the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K might just be the keyboard for you, as it delivers some of the most impressive gaming performance we've experienced to date, backed up by deep and detailed customization. Pros Sleek design and robust build quality

Some of the fastest and most accurate switches to date

Impressive customization and software support

Intuitive on-board controls

Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger modes for competitive gamers Cons Acoustics aren't great

The high price makes it a niche keyboard Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Analog, magnetic, or Hall Effect. No matter the label you put on this type of switch, it's clear that in recent years it's quickly become the go-to option for high-performance competitive gaming and those looking for granular control over how each keypress feels and performs. The big difference compared to mechanical switches is the ability to adjust the actuation point for each key, that is, the exact distance at which a keypress is activated, which opens the door to a level of customization and even features that would otherwise be impossible to pull off.

This includes the ability to assign multiple functions to a single keypress, as well as support for game-specific features such as Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap, which have grown in popularity. One of the non-essential but great features of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K (which is also available in full-size form) is the support for game-specific profiles that leverage its analog capabilities. For example, the Marvel Rivals profile you can download as an example sets the actuation point for standard WASD movement to a snappy, responsive 1.0mm, while action keys like the Spacebar for jumping are set to 2.0mm. Additionally, the A and D keys are enabled for Snap Tap for rapid movement and strafing.

Like the multitude of mechanical keyboards available to purchase, no two magnetic or Hall Effect keyboards are alike. Although it's more of a refresh than a complete redesign, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K is described as the company's fastest keyboard to date, with true 8,000 Hz polling that delivers lower latency than the competition. Of course, when you're dealing with 0.58ms versus 0.65ms and 0.1mm precision, it can be virtually impossible to tell the difference. That said, for the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K, it's all part of a larger picture depicting an impressive keyboard built for competitive PC gaming. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K Product Type Analog Optical Esports Keyboard Compatibility Windows Interface Wired USB Size TKL Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz Switch Razer Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Lighting Per-key RGB Dimensions 363mm x 139mm x 39mm (without wrist rests) Weight 719.5 grams What's in the Box Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K, Magnetic Firm Wrist Rest, Detachable Type-C to Type-A USB cable, Product information Guide

Kosta's Test System

Design & Software

Design

Reviewed here in the compact TKL form factor, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K has a premium feel that lives up to its premium price tag. From the floating-key look to the matte finish on the durable doubleshot PBT keycaps to the multi-function Digital Dial. One feature that truly impresses is the addition of an LED Array Indicator that looks like a volume bar, providing a real-time readout of how far each keypress travels. This comes in handy when using the on-board settings to adjust the actuation points of one or more keys, as each dot represents 0.1mm of travel.

Powering the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K are Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, which offer sub-millisecond accuracy down to 0.1mm for precise adjustment and customization to suit any preference. Not only that, but when paired with Razer's 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology over the wired USB connection, you've got a reported latency or responsiveness of just 0.58ms, which the company claims is considerably faster than most other keyboards with 8K or 8,000 Hz polling rate support. With the responsiveness of the switches being one of the analog switches, and the fact that the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K and its predecessor are among the most celebrated keyboards used by pro gamers, it's safe to say that the near-zero latency is something you can feel.

With a lighter 40G actuation force, the Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2 are best suited for gaming and instances where you might prefer a lighter touch or take advantage of the Rapid Trigger mode, with adjustable actuation points and the ability to quickly revert to a 2.0mm default mode with a few quick keypresses, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K is versatile enough to be paired with any game or productivity task and excel. Razer also notes that its switches are resistant to magnetic interference, so performance remains the same regardless of the environment.

Each switch is also pre-lubricated and seated in a foam layer to improve acoustics compared to its predecessor. Generally speaking, magnetic or Hall-Effect switches don't sound quite as nice or feel as smooth as mechanical switches. That's still the case with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K, a relatively loud keyboard that lacks the clean, creamy acoustics you'll find in modern premium mechanical keyboards. It's not bad, per se, but another example where you can tell it's a magnetic board versus a mechanical one. As for the construction, it's all premium, with an aircraft-grade aluminum top plate, textured keycaps, multiple dampening layers including EPDM and EVA foam, and a magnetic leatherette wrist rest.

Software

When it comes to gaming keyboards with adjustable switches, the importance of robust and intuitive software support is right up there with the keyboard's features, as you'll probably stop making adjustments if the process is clunky, unresponsive, or unintuitive. The good news is that the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K has multiple options. You can access features like actuation point adjustment directly from the keyboard without software, use Razer's vastly improved and robust Synapse 4 app, or the company's new web-based Razer Synapse Web, a Chromium-based solution available now in beta.

We tried all three with the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K and were impressed across the board. Naturally, for the most in-depth and detailed approach, Synapse 4 is the way to go. Despite being detailed, the options are straightforward and clean. To change a key's functionality, the Customize tab lets you switch its primary or secondary function (which Razer calls Hypershift), with seemingly countless options categorized. Razer definitely deserves some kudos here, as you got the option to launch a specific AI platform, choose from a wide range of system settings, launch an app, and even add controller functionality to various keys.

All Actuation and analog switch settings are in their own dedicated section. Here, it's as simple as selecting one or more keys and choosing an actuation point from a visual representation of the switch's travel distance, with the added functionality to customize the Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger settings. Again, it's all very intuitive, and you've got the option to do most of this stuff on the keyboard without software or via the web and browser-based Synapse Web solution. Rounding out the customization, you've got the choice of using Synapse 4's basic lighting options if what you're after is a single color or preset, or firing up Chroma for more in-depth control that also lets you synchronize the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K's RGB with other hardware and the apps and games you fire up.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

One aspect of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K that we loved from a software perspective was the ability to create game-specific profiles and assign them to all installed games. This essentially automates everything, so the right profile for all of the switches and features like Snap Tap are enabled automatically once a game loads, and then revert to a default productivity setting when you're back in Windows. For shooters like Battlefield 6 and even the single-player DOOM: The Dark Ages, having a more responsive 1.0 or 1.5mm actuation point for WASD movement is something you can instantly feel, and it does pave the way for a smoother and even faster gaming experience.

For a wired keyboard, we also ensured that whenever a gaming profile was loaded, the polling rate was set to 8K, and that this higher polling rate led to snappier controls. Compared to other 8K keyboards we've reviewed, there's a case to be made for the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K feeling like a better overall performer; there's very little separating its gaming performance from that of the Corsair Vanguard Pro 96. It's also worth noting at this point that for most gamers out there who aren't all-in on competitive gaming, it can still be difficult to tell the difference between 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz polling if, say, you're playing a game like Borderlands 4.

Productivity

With the ability to fine-tune and adjust the actuation point on each key with the precision of 0.1mm, odds are you'll quickly be able to find the perfect distance that suits how you type or use a keyboard for non-gaming tasks. For me, that was 1.8mm for the lettered keys and 2.0mm for the Enter and Spacebar keys, resulting in a smooth, responsive, and premium experience. The fact that you can also customize the multi-function dial and media buttons is another plus for the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K's productivity chops, as is the sheer level of remapping and productivity choices you get in Synapse 4. In fact, the only real downside to using the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K as an all-purpose keyboard is that it's not quite as pleasant-sounding as mechanical keyboards built for productivity.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K Gaming Keyboard sits.

Final Thoughts

For pure gaming performance, features, and customization, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K is an absolute winner, backed by premium components and build quality. From low latency to the ability to adjust the actuation point for each switch to configuring settings like Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger, Razer has delivered one of the best-performing gaming keyboards with the Huntsman V3 Pro refresh. However, all of this comes at a cost, literally, with the TKL model here priced at $219.99 USD. This isn't to say it's unreasonable. Still, if you're planning on picking up or checking out the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K, it only makes sense if you're serious about competitive gaming and plan to use its various features.

In the end, that makes the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K somewhat of a niche product, a keyboard built for pro gamers that only serious or hardcore gamers who play a lot of shooters would make the most of. Then again, if that's you, then prepare to be impressed, because the performance and sheer customization on offer are more than enough to take your gaming to the next level.