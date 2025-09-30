NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard Review - Smooth Operator

The NuPhy Air75 V3 is one of the best low-profile keyboards to date, and it's all due to its fantastic switches, acoustics, and layered construction.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

NuPhy might not be a household name, but the keyboard maker has been releasing a steady stream of impressive and stylish keyboards for both productivity and gaming. As one of its latest releases, the NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard feels like a follow-up to the NuPhy Air96 V2 Wireless that we reviewed last year. It's a low-profile wireless keyboard designed primarily for macOS and Windows devices; however, its compact form factor and creamy Gateron switches present a more impressive and realized keyboard that nails the acoustics, performance, and style you might be looking for.

One of the signature improvements or design choices that helps separate the new V3 model from the V2, outside of the impressive switches that might just be some of the best low-profile linear mechanical switches we've experienced to date, is the addition of a hot-swappable knob or dial for the top rightmost key. Most modern mechanical and magnetic keyboards now ship with knobs and dials as standard, offering quick and easy access to system volume control or scrolling functionality. Having the knob be an actual hot-swappable switch and keycap combination is impressive, highlighting the attention to detail that has gone into the NuPhy Air75 V3's design.

Low-profile keyboards are one of those things that you either prefer or avoid, but when it comes to productivity, they have only continued to grow in popularity. With custom Nano switches developed with Gateron, the NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard has the feel of full full-sized board with low-profile keycaps, as the 3.5mm total travel distance and actuation point of around 1.7mm on the Red Nano linear switches we requested for our review unit is pretty close to the 4.0mm total travel distance you'd find on a standard keyboard.

This is a roundabout way of saying that if you've been eyeing a low-profile keyboard for productivity or a keyboard to pair with a MacBook, iPad, or thin-profile Windows laptop, the NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard is worth considering. It's compact, versatile, and built to last.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard Product Type Mechanical Keyboard Compatibility macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS Interface 2.4GHz, Wired (USB-C) or Bluetooth 5.0 Size TKL (ANSI 75%) Polling Rate 1000 Hz Battery 4000mAh Battery Life 1200 hours (lighting off) Switch Red Nano Switch 3.0 (Gateron Low-Profile) Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Dimensions 318.9 mm x 128.9 mm x 13.2 mm Weight 735 grams What's in the Box NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard, USB-C to USB-C Cable, High-Profile Knob Module, Low-Profile Knob Module, 2.4G Dongle, Screwdriver, Keycap/Switch Puller, User Manual/FAQ Download

Kosta's Test System

Design & Software

Design

Measuring just 13.2mm at the front, the NuPhy Air75 V3 is remarkably thin, with an overall size that fits snuggly on top of or in front of a standard 14-inch laptop. Available in white or black, this keyboard is designed for both macOS and Windows systems. It features a layout that incorporates and replicates the familiar Mac layout, making it a great companion for a MacBook or iMac. The ANSI layout and 75% form factor, with 84 keys, covers all bases; however, it's worth noting that one of the first things we did when plugging in the NuPhy Air75 V3 was to swap out and replace the PageDown keycap and functionality with Delete.

The minimal design of the keycaps and keyboard, with a couple of vibrant, colorful keycaps, is quickly becoming a NuPhy staple, and it looks fantastic here. However, it's the overall construction and quality of the underlying hardware and components that make it stand out. The sturdy CNC-machined aluminum top case features a brushed metallic finish on the white model and includes two small RGB strips, which are purely cosmetic. The transparent bottom case is made from ABS material, while the smooth keycaps are made from high-quality double-shot PBT material.

Underneath the hood, you have multiple layers covering damping and the PCB, with Gasket mounting and plate mounting for the stabilizers. The custom Gateron and NuPhy Nano Switches, as mentioned in the introduction, are impressive. With their POM stem and lighter touch, as well as longer (for low-profile switches) 3.5mm total travel distance, they offer a smoother transition for those switching from a full-sized keyboard to a low-profile option like the NuPhy Air75 V3. And when you add all of this together, the overall sound or acoustic profile is best described as creamy, with a unified sound across the entire board that is absolutely fantastic and a step up from last year's model.

The NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard is also versatile, offering wired, wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity, along with shortcut keys that allow for switching between devices and wireless modes. As a compact keyboard, there's a slot on the back for the 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless dongle. Best of all, the battery life is impressive, thanks to the large 4000mAh capacity, offering a whopping 1200 hours with the vibrant north-facing per-key lighting turned off.

Software

The NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard joins the growing list of keyboards and keyboard makers switching to web-based customization. To customize the NuPhy Air75, visit the NuPhyIO website, which serves as the portal for the latest version of the company's customization tools. This portal also allows you to upgrade the device's firmware directly from your browser. With dark and light layouts, NuPhyIO presents a clean interface for customization with a visual representation of the keyboard, making things simple.

Key bindings are organized into various categories, so all you need to do is select the key you want to change and then modify its functionality in the lower half of the interface. All changes are instantaneous; however, there are only two on-board profiles you can use, one for Windows and one for Mac. This makes detailed changes to various secondary Functions and Macros something you'd want to export and save just in case you need to reset the keyboard. In addition to being able to record and create custom Macros for functionality that sits outside the various categories, there are a few advanced options that include the ability to put two keys into SOCD or Rapid Trigger mode for gaming.

Adjusting lighting effects is equally intuitive, with different effects available. However, there are no options to adjust per-key lighting, as the RGB lighting appears to be zone-based. This is one of the more disappointing aspects, or letdowns, of the NuPhy Air75 V3, as the sidelights are also for decorative purposes only and can't be configured to display information such as the keyboard's battery life or current system volume. Minor criticisms aside, the web-based NuPhyIO tool for customization is a fantastic alternative to installing a dedicated app or using a more generic but powerful web-based QMK/VIA toolset.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Compared to a standard gaming laptop, the NuPhy Air75 V3 represents a significant step up in terms of PC gaming, thanks to its fantastic switches, responsive key presses, and overall excellent feel, as well as rattle-free acoustics. For this review, we played several titles, including DOOM: The Dark Ages, the recent Hexen and Heretic remaster, alongside Diablo 4, Age of Mythology, and a fantastic new indie roguelike strategy game called The King is Watching. Compared to a full-sized or even low-profile 75% TKL gaming keyboard, the layout of the NuPhy Air75 V3 is a little more laptop-cramped than what you might be used to, so hitting the wrong key here and there will be something that will happen until you get used to it.

Productivity

Productivity is where the NuPhy Air75 V3 excels, as the layout includes shortcuts and quick access to both Mac and Windows features, multimedia controls, and more. The ability to connect via Bluetooth, with a spot for the USB dongle on the back of the keyboard, also makes it an excellent option for iPads and Android tablets, transforming them into productivity devices with a more intuitive and responsive typing experience than what you'd find on a laptop.

And yes, with the lighting turned off, you've got around 1200 hours of battery life, too, which makes it the sort of keyboard that will last you several weeks or even a month or two, even with regular daily usage.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard sits.

Final Thoughts

The NuPhy Air75 V3 Low-Profile Wireless Keyboard is a fantastic low-profile option, thanks to its robust build quality, excellent switches, and smooth typing experience. Perfect for Mac, Windows, and Android devices, it's versatile and features a long-lasting battery that will ensure it lasts for days, weeks, or even months between charges. Priced at $139.95 USD, it offers premium performance at a price that makes sense considering the hardware. However, all the nice-to-have extras, such as a wrist rest, shine-through keycaps, and a carry case, are optional and can drive the price up to around $200, which is disappointing.

Outside of that, and not having per-key lighting, and the somewhat cramped ANSI layout taking some time to get used to, there's not much to criticize. NuPhy has delivered one of the best low-profile keyboards on the market thanks to the switches, dampening layers, mounting, stabilization, and overall acoustics. This is one of those keyboards where the moment you begin typing with it, you immediately let out an 'ooh, that feels fantastic,' and it's a feeling that doesn't go away. And when you add in the versatile connectivity options, intuitive web-based customization, and the hot-swappable knob/dial, it's a low-profile winner.