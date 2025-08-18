be quiet! Light Mount Silent Gaming Keyboard Review - Whisper Quiet Performance

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 87% Our Verdict The PC cooling and chassis experts at be quiet! have released their first gaming keyboards, and the new Light Mount offers a smooth, responsive, and near-silent typing experience in a customizable full-size form factor with fantastic lighting. Pros Excellent build quality and acoustics

Smooth and near-silent typing experience

Fantastic lighting effects with a vibrant and uniform lightbar

Full-sized board makes it great for gaming and productivity Cons Traditional linear mechanics switches mean no Rapid Trigger-like features

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

be quiet! is a German manufacturer best known for its cooling products, power supplies, and cases designed for gamers and enthusiasts. This year, it has decided to branch out by designing and creating its first line-up of gaming keyboards. The result is two products, the Light Mount reviewed here and the modular premium Dark Mount, which we've also reviewed. Both feature full-sized designs that break from the TKL norm that we've been seeing of late, alongside the company's custom be quiet! Silent Linear mechanical switches.

The be quiet! Light Mount Silent Gaming Keyboard lives up to its name, not only thanks to its silent switches but also the robust build that features multiple layers of dampening. It's quiet and then some, with a typing experience that is mostly felt instead of heard. If you're living or working with people who constantly hear the clicking and clacking of your keyboard as you work, game, or chat with friends on Discord, that will no longer be the case with the Light Mount. This, in and of itself, is enough of a selling point to put it on the radar for those looking for a quiet board.

As someone who has gone hands-on with their fair share of keyboards, it's always great to see a full-sized keyboard. Even though it doesn't take too long to get used to the now standard compact 75% TKL form factor that you'll find with most modern gaming keyboards, having access to system keys and a Numpad can be a godsend for productivity. Sure, nobody uses the Pause and Scroll Lock keys in 2025, but it's always nice to have that extra real estate for the arrow keys and quick access to Page Up, Page Down, and so forth.

Yes, the be quiet! Light Mount is being marketed as built for gaming, but it's a keyboard that dips its toes into all aspects of PC usage - namely, productivity. You've got responsive, high-quality switches and keycaps, alongside a full-size form factor with dedicated macro keys, a programmable dial, and fantastic lighting. Sure, the dedicated light bar that runs across the top of the Light Mount isn't what you'd call essential, but it does lead to one sleek and stylish-looking keyboard when it's all lit up.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name be quiet! Light Mount Silent Linear Gaming Keyboard Product Type Mechanical Keyboard Compatibility PC Interface Wired (USB 2.0) Size Full Polling Rate 1000 Hz Switch be quiet! Silent Linear mechanical switches (45g actuation force) Keycaps be quiet! PBT double-shot Dimensions 212 x 461 x 44 mm (with palmrest), 132 x 461 x 44 mm (without palmrest) Weight 1190 grams (with palmrest) What's in the Box be quiet! Light Mount Silent Linear Gaming Keyboard, Palm Rest, Switch/Keycap Puller, USB Type-C Cable

Design & Software

Design

There's an understated quality to the design, look, and feel of the be quiet! Light Mount Silent Gaming Keyboard. The matte black finish on the aluminum top-plate paired with the black shine-through keycaps pairs well, and with the high-quality magnetic wrist-rest attached, the Light Mount looks like a keyboard that could have been released a decade ago. It feels traditional, especially when sitting next to be quiet!'s other brand-new board, the modular and sleek Dark Mount.

Priced at around $150, it's a wired-only keyboard with excellent build quality, from the PBT double-shot keycaps to the even weight distribution and the vibrant and uniform lighting. The stylish lightbar, which runs across the top of the keyboard, consists of dozens of individually customizable LEDs. With the slightly frosted finish, it has the look of a single light source even when displaying multiple colors.

And once you add in the deep black of the materials and lighting on the left and right sides of the keyboard, which adds a nice underglow effect, the Light Mount shows you that RGB lighting is more than an afterthought or something for only those that love shiny bright things. Turn the brightness down low and turn off the lightbar, and the Light Mount still looks incredible with the lettering and symbols on the keys being visible in a sea of black.

Of course, aesthetics isn't everything, as the custom be quiet! Silent Linear mechanical switches powering the Light Mount keyboard are impressive. They're hot-swappable, and the Light Mount supports all standard 5-pin MX style switches, and they come pre-lubricated to reduce any unwanted noise. And when you pair these mechanical switches with the three layers of sound dampening to reduce echo, the result is a whisper-quiet keyboard that is one of the quietest we've ever reviewed.

This level of silence is the opposite of the clicky sound many still associate with mechanical keyboards, and arguably an acquired taste, but it's enough to differentiate be quiet!'s keyboards from the pack. The Light Mount also features a programmable dial that be quiet! calls a '3D Media Wheel.' Weirdly, it's located on the top left of the keyboard (as opposed to the usual top right) with the default functionality controlling your PC audio volume with a dedicated mute button in the center. The five M1 to M5 macro keys underneath the left side of the keyboard also double as media controls, in addition to being there for you to define.

Software

When it comes to the be quiet! Light Mount Silent Gaming Keyboard's customization, you've got two choices: the official IO Center software and app, or a dedicated web tool that you can open in any Chromium browser. Having a web tool for customization is something we love to see, as it's not fun having to install a new piece of software to customize every piece of gear in your rig. And even though the Light Mount is part of be quiet!'s first-ever line-up of gaming keyboards, the good news is that either option gives you a fast and easy-to-use tool for making any changes to the Light Mount.

Customization is broken up into two sections, one for lighting and one for key bindings, plus a dedicated window for adjusting what gets disabled when you enable 'Game Mode' by pressing the Function Key and Pause. On that note, it's always great to see a Function Key on a full-sized board, as it opens the door to adding secondary functionality to all keys. Lighting controls are both in-depth and straightforward, where you can choose from a range of different customizable presets or set up custom layered lighting that lets you get creative.

Key Binding customization is also simple, where all you need to do is select the key, then choose from a range of functions and actions. With keyboard, mouse, media, software, and Windows functions available, most bases are covered. And if they're not, you can just as easily create Macros using the step-by-step recording and customization tool for capturing both your keyboard and mouse.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

With silent and responsive linear switches, the be quiet! Light Mount might not include modern PC gaming keyboard options like Rapid Trigger functionality, but it's a solid keyboard for gaming. Playing a range of titles, including DOOM: The Dark Ages, Diablo 4, and even some Marvel Rivals, the feel of the switches is instantly comfortable. The overall gaming experience is similar to the popular Cherry MX Red switches that have been a gaming keyboard staple for years, albeit with near-silent performance and no rattle or unwanted echo thanks to the multiple layers of dampening.

Outside of this, having five dedicated Macro and programmable keys on the left side, near WASD, is a nice touch as it opens the door to setting up game-specific profiles where you can assign skills, weapons, and other actions to keys that are accessible without having to lift your fingers off the traditional WASD movement setup.

Productivity

A full-sized keyboard will always be preferred for productivity, as using a spreadsheet app like Google Sheets is far more intuitive when you've got a Numpad. However, as you've got near-silent performance with fantastic switches, the ability to turn off lighting, dedicated Macro keys, and a comfortable wrist rest, the be quiet! Light Mount Silent Gaming Keyboard is as great for productivity as it is for PC gaming.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the be quiet! Light Mount Silent Gaming Keyboard sits.

Final Thoughts

be quiet! expanding into the gaming keyboard market with its Light Mount and Dark Mount combo has been a success, thanks in part to both keyboards offering a full suite of features that extend into the productivity world. And to set its line-up apart from the pack, it has focused on delivering a comfortable and responsive typing experience with near-silent performance thanks to the inclusion of multiple dampening layers, stabilizers, and custom mechanical switches. As a full-sized keyboard, the Light Mount is also sleek and stylish thanks to its all-black finish, vibrant lightbar, underglow, and shine-through keycaps.

With a price point in the $150 region, the be quiet! Light Mount is a far cry from a budget keyboard, but it's one of those pieces of hardware where you can immediately feel the quality. With hot-swappable switches, profile support, and in-depth customization, the Light Mount is also the sort of keyboard that will last you several years. If you're in the market for a full-sized, quiet keyboard for gaming and day-to-day use, it's worth checking out.