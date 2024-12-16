ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Carbon Fiber Excellence

TweakTown's Rating: 92% The Bottom Line The ROG Harpe Ace Extreme sees ASUS go all out in creating a premium wireless gaming mouse with a carbon fiber shell, a high-end sensor, and premium features like a custom carry case and optional Gorilla Glass feet. Expensive, but it's hard to fault its excellence. Pros Lightweight premium carbon fiber shell

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

We reviewed the ASUS ROG Azoth Extreme Wireless Gaming Keyboard a few months ago. It's one of the most feature-packed and premium keyboards we've ever tested and one of the most expensive. It's an enthusiast-grade device that saw the ASUS Republic of Gamers engineers and designers go all-out with the quality of materials, premium features, and no untouched element. This brings us to the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is to mice what the ROG Azoth Extreme is to premium keyboards.

A quick look at the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Wireless Gaming Mouse

This is for someone who wants the absolute best and isn't worried about price. The ROG Harpe Ace Extreme includes a full carbon fiber outer shell - a material chosen for its durability and weight. In a way, it's like an F1 or luxury sports car in that it will appeal to a wide range of people, with only a select few able to justify spending $250 on a mouse. The ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is also a pure gaming mouse that falls into the symmetrical featherweight category, where a lightweight build and a smooth, precise glide are the order of the day.

Built for competitive gaming or those who want their mouse to feel like an extension of their hand, the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme packs an impressive sensor and switches that will last a lifetime.

Yes, performance, build quality, customization, support, and hardware still sit at the top of the criteria when evaluating the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme. However, from the very first moment you open the box right through to firing up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Diablo IV for the first time, it's an experience quite unlike anything else. From the unboxing to taking it with you on the go, it's an experience. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Interface Wired USB, Bluetooth 5.1, Wireless 2.4 GHz Compatibility PC Sensor ROG AimPoint Pro Optical Sensor Switches ROG 100M Optical Micro Switch DPI/CPI 42,000 Polling Rate Up to 8,000 Hz Tracking/Acceleration 750 IPS, 50G Buttons 5 Lighting None Weight 47 grams Battery Life Up to 70 Hours (2.4 GHz, no RGB), Up to 90 Hours (Bluetooth, no RGB) Dimensions 127.5 x 63.7 x 39.6mm What's In The Box ROG Harpe Ace Extreme, Omni Receiver, ROG Polling Rate Booster, Wireless Receiver Extender, ROG Paracord, Grip Tape, Glass Mouse Feet, 100% PTFE Mouse Feet, Mouse Case, Display Stand, Cleaning Kit, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, ROG Sticker

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Unboxing the ROG Harpe Extreme is an enjoyable and deliberately exciting experience where the box opens up like a makeshift trophy stand with the mouse sitting there, ready to be picked like a mythical sword from The Legend of Zelda. Weighing only 47 grams, it's a remarkable feat of design. The funky pattern on the carbon fiber serves a purpose: the shell is perforated, but due to the material, you can't tell, see, or even feel the tiny holes - it's smooth and feels like a single structure. The five-button layout will be familiar to those who have used popular gaming mice like Logitech's SUPERLIGHT. However, the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme includes textured side grips for additional comfort.

Keeping the weight to an incredible featherweight 47 grams with all of the features you get and the overall size is remarkable. And with carbon fiber, it's actually stronger and more durable than mice, which weigh over double what you're getting here. The scroll wheel even features RGB lighting, something you don't usually see on a mouse like this (its usefulness is debatable), and there's also hardware to support Bluetooth in addition to low-latency wireless with up to 8K polling, plus wired over a USB connection. From the satisfying click sound from the ROG Optical Micro Switches to the smooth glide, it's all exceptional - and you can feel where the money has gone.

Regarding the glide, ASUS includes replaceable Gorilla Glass feet for smoother or faster movement when paired with a traditional cloth-based mousepad or surface. The included anti-slip grip tape adds a more tactile feel to the otherwise smooth carbon fiber finish for added comfort and grip. On the underside, you'll find the DPI switcher and a dedicated pairing button, which means the ROG Harper Ace Extreme is also versatile for the devices it can be connected to, meaning that it's not limited to a gaming PC.

It even ships with a compact and durable carry case, making transport or storage a breeze.

Sensor

At the heart of the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme sits the ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor that features an impressive 42,000 DPI sensitivity with a max tracking speed of 750 IPS and a max acceleration of 50G. These are all premium specs that you can find on many of the top sensors available today, with the ROG AimPoint Pro also including technology that allows it to track accurately no matter the surface, whether it's a dedicated mousepad or a glass coffee table.

Some of the specs and capabilities, like acceleration, might not be up there with some of the other well-known mouse brands. For example, Razer's Focus Pro 35K sensor supports DPI adjustments in increments of 1, with a max acceleration of 50G. Here, you're "limited" to 50G and DPI adjustments in increments of 50, but you'd be hard-pressed to find any issues with the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme's performance. The sensitivity is rated as having less than 1% deviation, so it does exactly what the specs and current profile/settings say it should.

With ROG SpeedNova wireless tech and the pack-in ROG Polling Rate Booster, wireless performance far exceeds wired-with up to 8K polling. Even when set to the standard 1,000 Hz, the ROG Polling Rate Booster actually improves latency and smoother tracking - which is perfect for competitive games played at a high FPS on a high-refresh-rate display.

Software

ASUS has so many different products and bits of hardware for PC users, enthusiasts, and gamers that its Armoury Crate software can often feel way too big and bloated if you've only got that one ROG peripheral that you're looking to connect to your rig. This has always been an issue, so thankfully, ASUS now has a dedicated Armoury Crate Gear app for peripherals like the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme that takes up less room while offering a simple solution for customization.

Outside the left-click, all the top and left-side buttons are customizable. The Armoury Crate software provides a simple interface for selecting each button and choosing from various drop-down menus to make a change. With access to keyboard, mouse, Windows, multimedia, and even Copilot features, there are a lot of options on the table. However, as a pure gaming mouse designed in collaboration with pro esports gamers, it's not the sort of mouse that offers a lot of buttons to play with.

On the performance side, where you can make DPI adjustments, there's also an option to enable angle snapping (which smooths movement to ensure a straight line) and angle tuning for those holding their mouse on an angle. On the calibration side, you've got access to choose from different surfaces or manually calibrate the mouse for optimal movement. This manual calibration feature is one you should use as it made a noticeable difference compared to the standard 'mousepad' calibration.

There are also lighting controls, but with the scroll wheel being the only part of the ROG Harpe Extreme that includes RGB, it's probably worth turning off entirely to get the maximum battery life on a single charge. Plus, the carbon fiber looks better and more stylish without any lighting.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Built for competitive gaming, testing with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and DOOM Eternal, and it's clear that the ROG team has created something special. This premium high-performance mouse has a great feel without tracking issues or hiccups. The only criticism I can place on the design after spending several hours gaming is that the scroll wheel is a little stiff, or at least stiffer than the scroll wheels you'd find on a mouse from Logitech, Razer, or Corsair. ASUS calls it "pronounced tactility," and it certainly is - but there is such a thing as being too tactile.

The addition of textured side grips does give it a different feel from other symmetrical competitive mice on the market. Still, after several hours of use, the overall shape, size, and balance felt exceptionally tuned to the point where I've since returned to the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme after reviewing a few different mice. After a few weeks of solid use, the performance and overall durability feel the same as they did on day one, and based on the quality of the construction, we expect that to be the case after a few weeks or even a year.

Productivity

With a carry case, Bluetooth support, and the ability to store multiple profiles, the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is versatile and portable enough to use with various devices and take on with you. However, although the 70 hours of wireless and 90 hours of Bluetooth battery life are decent for a gaming mouse, other mice offer more - with triple-digit Bluetooth battery life being pretty standard in 2024. For a premium product like this, even the slightest criticism tends to feel more significant than it is.

Final Thoughts

For $250, the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Wireless Gaming Mouse lives up to its premium price tag with exceptional build quality, carbon fiber shell, premium accessories, and excellent performance. However, once you hit this price range, you're looking at an enthusiast-class product that isn't about value for money. The fact that it even exists is impressive, and ASUS putting RGB lighting on a 47-gram mouse feels more like a flex than practical.

It's not perfect, but it's hard to fault the blend of excellent hardware and premium components, right down to switches and the sensor. A premium wireless mouse for those who see their PC and gaming peripherals as delicate machinery that should be celebrated - the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is one to savor if you can justify the cost of entry.