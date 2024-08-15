Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Portable Gaming Performance

Looking to add a gaming mouse to your arsenal to improve your game on the road? Logitech G's G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless could be an option to consider.

TweakTown's Rating: 88% The Bottom Line Gaming performance meets portability with the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse delivering as an on-the-go battery-powered wireless option with Bluetooth versatility. From the excellent sensor to the tactile buttons, it's a winner. Pros + Premium build quality and hardware

Premium build quality and hardware + Portable and versatile thanks to low latency wireless and Bluetooth

Portable and versatile thanks to low latency wireless and Bluetooth + Exceptional battery life

Exceptional battery life + Logitech G Hub software Cons - AA battery adds weight

AA battery adds weight - Small size not suitable for desktop PCs Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon Buy at Newegg

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Battery-powered mice, that is, mice with a removable compartment that holds an AA battery, are rare in the world of enthusiast-level low-latency PC gaming. However, it makes sense for a small, affordable, portable mouse that you can carry around in a laptop bag, primarily designed for on-the-go usage in various setups. The Logitech G309 isn't the first mouse of its kind to take the battery-powered design, add a powerful sensor, add some premium ergonomics and build quality - but it's one that certainly stands out. Priced at $79.99 USD, it's not the cheapest Bluetooth mouse on the market, but with excellent LIGHTSPEED Wireless support, it's a great option for laptop gamers and students on a budget.

17 17

VIEW GALLERY - 17 IMAGES

There are immediate benefits to powering the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse using a single AA battery. Namely, this leads to an overall battery life of around 300 hours of continuous use with a low-latency LIGHTSPEED Wireless connection or around 600 hours of continuous use when in Bluetooth mode. This alone means replacing the battery is something that happens very rarely. The downside is that in the age of lightweight gaming mice, where shedding extra grams is the name of the game, the additional weight of a battery means that in its default mode, the Logitech G G309 isn't exactly lightweight.

Interestingly, Logitech offers a solution for those wanting the best of both worlds: pair the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse with the company's POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System. It is a very nifty product that is essentially a mousepad that powers the Logitech G G309 mouse; however, it costs more than the mouse - with an MSRP of $119.99. This review will focus on the Logitech G G309's default battery-powered mode, moving from my main gaming testbench to my laptop and my AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02, full of classic retro games. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

17 17

Product Type: Gaming Mouse

Product Name: Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse

Interface: LIGHTSPEED Wireless, Bluetooth

Compatibility: LIGHTSPEED Wireless (Windows 10 or later, macOS 11 or later), Bluetooth (Windows 10 or later, macOS 13 or later, ChromeOS, Android 4.3 or later, iOS 10 or later)

Sensor: HERO 25K Optical Sensor

Switches: LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches

DPI/CPI: 25600

Polling Rate: Up to 1,000 Hz

Tracking/Acceleration: 400+ IPS/40G

Buttons: 5 (programmable)

Lighting: None

Weight: 88 grams (with AA battery), 68 grams (with POWERPLAY)

Battery Life: 300 hours (LIGHTSPEED Wireless), 600 (Bluetooth)

Dimensions: Height: 39mm, Width: 64 mm, Length: 120 mm

In the Box: G309 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, LIGHTSPEED USB Receiver, USB Cable Extender, Grip Stickers, AA Battery, User Documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Motherboard: ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition

Cooler: ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

RAM: 64GB (4x16GB) Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 6000MT/s

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold

Case: Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

Display: MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $71.99 $71.99 - - Buy $83.54 $83.54 - - Buy * Prices last scanned on 8/14/2024 at 3:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

As one of the company's most affordable wireless gaming options, the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse still carries the same premium feel and build quality found in the company's pricier offerings. Its dimensions are smaller than most gaming mice because it is a portable wireless and Bluetooth device. Still, the symmetrical egg-like shape is comfortable and remains so for several hours. However, this isn't a budget or cutdown version of one of Logitech's enthusiast devices; the compact and portable wireless-only nature of the Logitech G309 makes it stand out.

17 17

With the AA battery installed, the mouse weighs around 88 grams, so it has a bit of heft that separates it from pure, lightweight wireless gaming mice. It's not a big issue, and with the battery fitting snugly in the middle of the mouse, the overall balance is excellent. There's no RGB action, which is to be expected, but for those who aren't fans of a glossy finish, Logitech does include grip tape - a nice touch.

Speaking of great, the click-feel here is excellent, thanks to the LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, which feature a power-saving mode that adds to the overall battery life. The response is crisp and tactile, with a nice-sounding click. With the comfortable and responsive side buttons and the rubberized scroll wheel, the Logitech G G309 is great for gaming and general day-to-day productivity.

17 17

With both low-latency wireless and Bluetooth, there's enough versatility here that you'd be hard-pressed to find a wireless device that isn't compatible with the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse. That said, as it's primarily battery-powered, there's no wired mode for a direct USB connection. On the plus side, you can connect up to two compatible devices to the LIGHTSPEED USB Receiver, which can also be tucked into the mouse for easy travel.

Sensor

Ultimately, the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse's excellent performance comes down to the company's HERO 25K Optical Sensor, which features a maximum DPI of 25,600. It is overkill for most gamers, but offering that level of precision is nothing to sneeze at. The HERO 25K delivers a 10X improvement in power efficiency, too, which is one of the reasons the Logitech G G309 can be used for over 300 hours, even in its low-latency mode, without having to swap out the battery.

17 17

Tracking is exceptional, supporting over 400 IPS with zero smoothing or artificial acceleration. For the competitive gamers familiar with Logitech's brilliant SUPERLIGHT series of gaming mice, you've got a similar sort of movement here. The HERO 25K is the sort of sensor you'll find in one of Logitech's premium esports-grade mice, so expect pinpoint accuracy when firing up a first-person shooter like Apex Legends.

Software

Logitech's G Hub is a great piece of modular software for its gaming peripherals and gear. When connected to a device where the only Logitech peripheral connected is the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, it feels like a dedicated app. The best part of G Hub is the minimal and clean interface that still offers all the customization and tinkering tools you'd want to see.

17 17

It's also a uniform system that is essentially the same across all Logitech G mice. This means that the DPI settings windows let you choose the number of steps or options while also providing presets created for various gamer genres like FPS, MOBA, RTS, and RPG. Here, you can change the wireless report rate, where lowering it from 1000 Hz will improve battery life, but that's not something you'd want to do when gaming. One cool feature of the Logitech G G309 is that when you switch the DPI, the color underneath the DPI Switch button will change to match the one in G Hub.

17 17

Changing button assignments and all six buttons are programmable. It is also a simple and intuitive interface with easy access to system and app functionality and several profiles for popular games - G Hub lets you choose one from a list of titles currently installed on your rig. There's also a G-SHIFT option for secondary functionality, a dedicated section for Macros, and onboard memory to store up to five different profiles. This is great because the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse excels when taken from device to device.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Regarding gaming mice, 88 grams or so isn't overly heavy; however, there is an adjustment period if you're coming from a lightweight mouse to the Logitech G G309. On a smooth surface, the feet deliver a smooth glide, and when paired with the HERO 25K low-latency sensor firing up DOOM Eternal, Diablo IV, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, and V Rising, it felt like coming home - in that these are the games I've dipped into a lot recently, and I didn't skip a beat - so to speak - with the Logitech G G309.

17 17

In some ways, it's reminiscent of the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, where clicking to fire off a successful shot is satisfying due to the tactile response and distinct 'clicky' sound the left and right buttons make. The overall size and grip of the Logitech G G309 are different, but the smaller symmetrical shape is comfortable for those lengthy gaming sessions. That said, the smaller size and portability of the Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse felt more at home on my gaming laptop and my AYANEO mini PC hooked up to my TV.

Productivity

Bluetooth compatibility with a range of devices, the ability to tuck the USB receiver into the mouse for travel, and the small, comfortable, and premium feel of the Logitech G G309 make it an excellent productivity mouse for those who prefer a dedicated piece of hardware when on the go. That is, if you're not the biggest fan of using a trackpad when working on or simply killing time on a laptop.

The fact that it's wireless only, with no USB port or cable, is a plus for productivity. The AA battery and dongle or Bluetooth-only setup make it super simple to set up, move, or pack away.

Final Thoughts

The Logitech G G309 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is great for gaming. Still, the design also makes it as much of a portable on-the-got wireless mouse for productivity and laptop gaming. The $79.99 USD price feels fair for the underlying hardware, including the enthusiast-grade HERO 25K sensor and the hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology. Throw in the sturdy build quality and excellent software support, and it's hard not to be impressed.

17 17

Ultimately, as great as getting up to 300 hours or 600 hours of playtime with a gaming mouse is, there's no denying that having an AA battery inside the unit adds to the overall weight. Also, the compact and portable nature of the mouse makes it feel ill-suited for a dedicated desktop gaming PC. This is one for those who game on the go, take their laptop from room to room, and are looking for a simple wireless mouse solution that also has what it takes to deliver some high-end gaming performance.