Sabrent Rocket SDXC V60 UHS-II 128GB, 256GB & 512GB Memory Cards Review

In April, we had a look the Rocket SDXC V90 UHS-II memory cards, a lineup that brought forth one of the first 512GB V90 SDXC cards to market, along with sustained performance built for shooting 4K and 8K video.

Moving forward, Sabrent has designed a second, lower tier of solutions to take care of their entry-level, complete with a UHS-II V60 rating. As seen in our image above, this rating allows this new solution to handle up to 4K video. This new lineup includes several capacities - we have the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models, and there is a 1TB solution as well.

The performance of these solutions is identical across the board. Marketing suggests 270 MB/s read and 170 MB/s write. MSRP ranges from $39.99 for the 128GB model to $129.99 for the 512GB.

To test these memory solutions, Sabrent did send over their USB 3.2 card reader that supports both SDXC and microSDXC cards.

The packaging is the same as the UHSII V90 solutions we reviewed previously. On the outside, we have a cardboard sleeve complete with model and capacity information on the front.

Removing that exterior shell, each card is housed in an aluminum enclosure, similar to the Rocket NVMe solutions.

The card itself lists the capacity at the bottom and its speed class designations above.

Flipping the card over, you will note the extra pads for UHS-II. This drive does also have a write lock on the left side.

We started testing with the 512GB solution; this offered us 275 MB/s read and 149 MB/s write.

Looking at the 128GB solution, performance was similar, still hitting 275 MB/s read, but write performance dropped to 104 MB/s.

The 256GB capacity tested the best, with read reaching 249 MB/s with writes up at 183 MB/s.

Tagging in our charts, we have a few older drives we reviewed for comparison, along with the Silicon Motion SD Express to show the peak of SDXC technology. The V60 solutions offered solid read performance matching even the V90 drives from Sabrent.

Moving over to write performance, we are on spec for the speed classes, the best drive being the 256GB model.

Final Thoughts

Sabrent has dove into memory card solutions over the last few months, seemingly taking a break before Gen5 NVMe takes their full attention. With that, they have produced a solid lineup of SDXC solutions, including V90 with capacities up to 512GB and V60 SDXC cards now on the market that go up to 1TB.

These V60 solutions are the mid-range as far as speed class is concerned, performing just as good as a V90 in read performance, with sustained write performance only slightly lower and much within spec of the UHSII V60 class they are in. All drives performed as expected in our testing, and the 256GB was the best overall, with 180 MB/s write throughput.

Pricing on these solutions is in the range of any competing product. The 256GB solution is priced at $69.99, while others, like the Lexar Professional, lands at $74.99, or we have the extreme side with the Angelbird AV Pro at $109.99. At higher capacities, Sabrent has little competition. I could find only one other vendor doing a 1TB V60 solution, Angelbird, again the AV Pro and matching Sabrent's pricing at $299.

