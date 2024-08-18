OneXGPU 2 performance detailed: AMD Radeon RX 7800M eGPU offers 60FPS+ in AAA games

OneXPlayer has just unveiled some new details about its upcoming OneXGPU 2: a new external GPU solution powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 7800M GPU, that's capable of playing AAA games at 60FPS+.

The new OneXGPU 2 is an external GPU that packs the latest USB4 and OCulink connectivity standards, and now we have some more details on its gaming performance. Inside, it's powered by the new Radeon RX 7800M GPU which is based on the Navi 23 die with 60 RDNA 3-based Compute Units for a total of 3840 stream processors, making it equivalent to the desktop RX 7800 XT.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7800M is tweaked on the memory side of things, with 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, while the desktop RX 7800 XT has 16GB of GDDR6 on a wider 256-bit memory bus. The new RX 7800M GPU has support for up to 3 displays and a maximum TDP of 180W, while GPU clocks will be lower than the desktop variant, obviously.

OneXPlayer offers a delicious amount of connectivity on its new OneXGPU 2, which the company calls the "world's first graphics card dock equipped with AMD Radeon RX 7800M" which has USB4, OCUlink, 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB, TF card, LAN, and an M.2 compartment for a 2280 form-factor SSD.

In terms of gaming performance, the team at OneXPlayer ran God of War 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both AAA games, with God of War 4 running at 2560 x 1600 (1600p) with 60FPS+ and Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1920 x 1200 (1200p) at 60FPS. That's some decent gaming performance, all powered through USB4 or OCulink to a laptop for some major gaming performance improvements over a stock integrated GPU inside of a laptop.

OneXPlayer explains: "The OneXGPU 2 is powered by the AMD RX 7800M GPU chip, an upgrade from the RX 7600M XT used in the previous generation. As the first EGPU on the market to feature this cutting-edge graphics card, the OneXGPU 2 delivers unprecedented performance that pushes the boundaries of mobile gaming. While detailed specifications of the AMD RX 7800M have yet to be officially released, early testers have already begun experiencing its capabilities, paving the way for a new standard in gaming technology".