OneXGPU is the world's first eGPU with M.2 SSD storage, OCulink connectivity

OneXGPU features AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT 8GB, M.2 SSD slot, OCulink connectivity, and even vapor chamber cooling keeping the eGPU cool.

One-Netbook has just announced its new OneXGPU, a new external device with an AMD Radeon RX 7600M GPU, M.2 SSD slot, and more. Check it out:

The new OneXGPU features an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT, which uses the Navi 33 GPU and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a perfect GPU choice for handheld gaming devices like this.

OneXGPU's impressive OCulink port (source: One-Netbook)
There's also OCulink support, which is capable of delivering up to 63Gbps of bandwidth... much better than Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4, which are all limited to just 40Gbps.

Not only do we have the Navi 33-powered Radeon RX 7600M XT 8GB GPU, but the M.2 SSD slot is a welcome addition -- however, it's limited to the slower PCIe 2.0 standard -- but I doubt that if you're looking for an external GPU, that's not going to bother you all that much.

OneXGPU's M.2 SSD slot (source: One-Netbook)
OneXGPU's I/O connectivity (source: One-Netbook)
OneXGPU has some fantastic connectivity: 1 x OCulink port, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x DisplayPort connections, 1 x USB Type-C port, 2 x USB ports, and even an Ethernet power.

This is a seriously new device, with One-Netbook only launching its Indiegogo website, and it's not available for order yet. If you have an underpowered gaming laptop and don't want to sink thousands into a new gaming laptop, I guess the OneXGPU would make sense.

There's also RGB lighting because we can't have a device launching in 2023 or 2024 without RGB lighting... that would be against the rules!

