Minisforum launches MGA 1 eGPU for $559, a stylish dock with a Radeon RX 7600M XT

Minisforum is a company known for creating powerful Mini PCs for various users, from gamers to everyday users. Its latest is a stylish external GPU docking station that features the mobile AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card with 8GB of VRAM.
The Minisforum MGA1 is a portable OCuLink eGPU with a stylish design resembling a more minimal version of the similarly specced AYANEO AG01 that launched last week. The Minisforum MGA1 is a little cheaper, at $559 USD, compared to the AYANEO AG01's $599 price point.
The MGA1 is designed to be paired with Mini PCs and gaming handhelds with an OCuLink port and includes 1 x HDM1 2.1 and 2 x DisplayPort 2.0 video output ports for up to 8K at 60 Hz. It also has three USB 3.2 10Gbps ports and a single USB 3.1 Type-C port with 65W power delivery.
Although Minisforum has capable gaming Mini PCs that feature Ryzen chips with integrated Radeon 890M graphics, the discrete Radeon RX 7600M XT still represents a notably more robust option for PC gaming. It can deliver a solid 1080p 60FPS in demanding modern titles, performing similarly to a desktop GeForce RTX 3060 in games without ray-tracing.
Alternatively, for those wanting an all-in-one solution, the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini PC pairs the AMD Ryzen 7 7945HX processor with a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU - removing the need for an eGPU.
Here's a breakdown of the Minisforum MGA1's specs.
- GPU: AMD Radeon 7600M XT
- Memory: 8GB GDDR6
- Up link: OCuLink 4i (PCIe4.0x4)
- Video Output: HDMI 2.1 x 1, DP 2.0 x 2
- Audio Output: HDMI 2.1 x 1, DP 2.0 x 2
- USB Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C x1 (With 65W PD OUT), USB3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps x 3
- Power Switch: Power Switch x 1
- Power Supply: Build in 240W GaN
- Power In: 110-220V ~3A