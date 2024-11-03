Minisforum launches MGA 1 eGPU for $559, a stylish dock with a Radeon RX 7600M XT

The Minisforum MGA1 is a new OCuLink eGPU and dock with a Radeon RX 7600M 8GB mobile graphics card that is available now for $559.

TL;DR: Minisforum has released the MGA1, a portable external GPU docking station featuring the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, priced at $559. It is designed for Mini PCs and gaming handhelds with an OCuLink port, offering video outputs for up to 8K at 60 Hz and multiple USB ports.

Minisforum is a company known for creating powerful Mini PCs for various users, from gamers to everyday users. Its latest is a stylish external GPU docking station that features the mobile AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card with 8GB of VRAM.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Minisforum MGA1 is a portable OCuLink eGPU with a stylish design resembling a more minimal version of the similarly specced AYANEO AG01 that launched last week. The Minisforum MGA1 is a little cheaper, at $559 USD, compared to the AYANEO AG01's $599 price point.

The MGA1 is designed to be paired with Mini PCs and gaming handhelds with an OCuLink port and includes 1 x HDM1 2.1 and 2 x DisplayPort 2.0 video output ports for up to 8K at 60 Hz. It also has three USB 3.2 10Gbps ports and a single USB 3.1 Type-C port with 65W power delivery.

Although Minisforum has capable gaming Mini PCs that feature Ryzen chips with integrated Radeon 890M graphics, the discrete Radeon RX 7600M XT still represents a notably more robust option for PC gaming. It can deliver a solid 1080p 60FPS in demanding modern titles, performing similarly to a desktop GeForce RTX 3060 in games without ray-tracing.

Alternatively, for those wanting an all-in-one solution, the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini PC pairs the AMD Ryzen 7 7945HX processor with a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU - removing the need for an eGPU.

Here's a breakdown of the Minisforum MGA1's specs.