OneXGPU external GPU specs: Radeon RX 7600M XT 120W, OCulink, USB4, M.2 slot for $599

OneXplayer is leading up to the launch of its new external GPU -- the OneXGPU -- which is powered by the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU and launches on November 28 or November 29, depending on where you live.

The new OneXGPU will start off at $599 for the first 96 hours of its crowdfunding campaign, but that's early pricing, so the pricing is expected to be higher when it hits retail. Inside, OneXplayer is using the Radeon RX 7600M XT with the full Navi 33 GPU powered by the RDNA 3 architecture. The Navi 33 GPU inside of the OneXGPU has a 2.3GHz game clock inside of its 120W TGP (Total Graphics Power) which means you get the maximum power from this GPU as an external GPU.

AMD's Radeon RX 7600M XT features 2048 Stream Processors and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus, with up to 288GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

OneXGPU has the OCulink connector, which means Mini-PCs and handhelds can connect up to the beefier RX 7600M XT inside of the OneXGPU. There's more bandwidth with OCulink compared to even the bandwidth-heavy USB4 and Thunderbolt connectors. OneXplayer provides both OCulink and USB4 connectivity, so there's that.

It's not just GPU and connectivity that OneXplayer has inside of its OneXGPU, but there's also a built-in M.2 SSD slot that allows for some M.2 SSD storage to be added to your external GPU.

OneXGPU is a versatile external GPU (source: OneXplayer)

OneXplayer provides a 280W power supply, with the OneX GPU providing up to 100W of power delivery to the handheld device. This is a good thing, as it allows for simultaneous charging, improved GPU performance, and expanded storage... all over a single cable.

OneXGPU pricing (source: OneXplayer)

OneXplayer is offering the OneXGPU for $599 but offers some upgrades: $29 for the OCulink cable, and then $39 for a 512GB M.2 SSD, $69 for the 1TB M.2 SSD, $119 for the 2TB M.2 SSD, and $179 for the 4TB M.2 SSD.

You can read more about the OneXGPU on its Indiegogo page here.