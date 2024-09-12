AMD Radeon RX 7800M announced via product page, no word on actual devices using it

We've covered AMD's Radeon RX 7800M GPU for mobile devices and gaming laptops in recent weeks due to its appearance in the upcoming ONEXGPU 2 external GPU from One-Netbook. The Radeon RX 7800M is a brand-new RDNA 3 Navi 32 GPU from Team Red for notebooks and portable devices below the flagship Radeon RX 7900M and the mainstream Radeon RX 7600M.
Early reports show the performance is impressive and roughly on par with the Radeon RX 7700 XT desktop GPU. As far as we can tell, it will compete with NVIDIA's popular GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.
Today, we didn't get an official Radeon RX 7800M announcement from AMD, as much as confirmation that it exists. Instead of the usual press release with information about the GPU and its performance relative to previous generations and benchmarks comparing it to the competition, AMD has simply made the GPU spec page for the Radeon RX 7800M live.
There's a lot of good information on the AMD Radeon RX 7800M page, including confirmation that it can be configured to support up to 180W while also confirming that it features 60 Compute Units (the same as the PlayStation 5 Pro) and a Game Frequency or boost clock speed of 2145 MHz. However, there's no word on actual gaming laptops that will feature the AMD Radeon RX 7800M, if any. Hopefully, we get that information soon; in the meantime, here are the AMD Radeon RX 7800M specs.
AMD Radeon RX 7800M
- Series: Radeon RX 7000 Series
- Board Type: Notebook
- Compute Units: 60
- Game Frequency: 2145 MHz
- Peak Texture Fill-Rate: Up to 560.4 GT/s
- Peak Half Precision Compute Performance: 71.73 TFLOPs
- Peak Single Precision Compute Performance: 35.87 TFLOPs
- ROPs: 96
- Stream Processors: 3840
- Transistor Count: 28.1 B
- GPU Power: Up to 180W
- Memory Size: 12 GB GDDR6
- GPU Memory: AMD Infinity Cache Technology 48 MB
- Memory Speed: Up to 18 Gbps
- Memory Bandwidth: Up to 432 GB/s
- Supported Rendering Formats: HDMI 4K, H264 Decode, H264 Encode, H265/HEVC Decode, H265/HEVC Encode, AV1 Decode, AV1 Encode
