All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD Radeon RX 7800M benchmarked: up to 28% faster using OCulink than USB4

AMD Radeon RX 7800M tested in a comparison between USB4 and OCulink, seeing the OCulink connection offering up to 28% more performance than USB4.

AMD Radeon RX 7800M benchmarked: up to 28% faster using OCulink than USB4
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The AMD Radeon RX 7800M, a Navi 32-based GPU, was tested using USB4 and OCulink connections. OCulink provided up to 28% more performance than USB4 due to its higher bandwidth of 64Gbps compared to USB4's 40Gbps. The tests included various games and benchmarks, demonstrating significant performance improvements with OCulink.

AMD's mobile-focused Radeon RX 7800M has been tested over USB4 and OCulink, with up to 28% more performance using OCulink versus USB4.

AMD Radeon RX 7800M benchmarked: up to 28% faster using OCulink than USB4 96
2

The Radeon RX 7800M is a Navi 32-based GPU with 3840 Stream Processors, which is the full configuration of the Navi 32 GPU for the desktop. The big change there is that it doesn't feature the full memory bandwidth, limited to a 192-bit memory bus and just 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

Our friends over at HotHardware tested the Radeon RX 7800M over both USB4 and OCulink, as the 7800M supports both of those connectivity standards. USB4 is limited to Thunderbolt 4/3 speeds at 40Gbps, while OCulink pumps at the full PCIe 4.0 x4 bandwidth of 64Gbps... so how does that additional bandwidth help the 7800M? Pretty decently, actually.

The OneXGPU 2 was used housing the Radeon RX 7800M, tested at 1440p in 3DMark TimeSpy, Port Royal, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Far Cry 5, Gears Tactics, The Division 2, and Borderlands 3. Across the board, we have a 20% to 28% leap in performance using OCulink over USB4, impressive to see what the full 64Gbps can do.

USB4 vs OCulink has been an interesting fight to see, with 40Gbps versus 64Gbps of bandwidth it makes me wonder what Thunderbolt 5 can do with its 80Gbps up to 120Gbps bandwidth. The world of external graphics cards could get really interesting, but the Thunderbolt 5 standard isn't anywhere near as widespread on desktops and laptops outside of a few guest appearances in laptops like the Razer Blade 18, which features a model with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Photo of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2024 at 4:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:hothardware.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles