Ayaneo's PC gaming handhelds are now available at US retailer Best Buy

Ayaneo gaming handhelds are now available ay US retailer Best Buy, starting with the flagship Ayaneo Kun and the portable and lightweight Ayaneo NEXT LITE.

The portable PC gaming handheld market is rapidly growing thanks to Linux devices like the Steam Deck and Windows handhelds like the ROG Ally, Legion Go, and MSI Claw. So much so that the integrated GPUs inside the Steam Deck and the Radeon 780M found in a range of Windows handhelds are now some of the most popular AMD GPUs, according to the latest Steam hardware survey.

The impressive Ayaneo Kun gaming handheld is now available at Best Buy, image credit: Ayaneo.

For several years, the Chinese-based Ayaneo has been developing and creating impressive PC gaming handhelds, using the Indiegogo platform to offer its products to a range of international PC gamers. Highly sought after, with stylish designs and powerful hardware, this week we've got some excellent news for US shoppers - Ayaneo handhelds are now being stocked at retailer Best Buy.

However, it's not quite a slam dunk. Only two Ayaneo handhelds are currently available, with the high-end Ayaneo Kun, which features an 8.4-inch 1600p display and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip, currently priced higher than its direct competition - a somewhat eye-watering $999.00 USD.

It looks and sounds like a beast, especially with its massive high-res display. However, the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip with integrated Radeon 780M graphics is the same hardware inside the ROG Ally ($499) and ROG Ally X ($799) - two popular Windows options that are significantly cheaper.

The Ayaneo NEXT LITE is also available at Best Buy, image credit: Ayaneo.

The second Ayaneo handheld available at Best Buy is the Ayaneo NEXT LITE, a more budget and entry-level option with a 7-inch 800p display and the far less impressive AMD Ryzen 7 4800U chip with integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics. It is certainly capable of being a straight-up emulation device and powerful enough to run older or less demanding PC games, but the $399.00 price point puts it in the realm of the Steam Deck. However, the NEXT LITE is pocket-sized.

Gaming handhelds are more than the sum of their internal hardware, and Ayaneo built a community of fans by using high-quality displays, controllers, and cooling. Also, even though the Ayaneo Kun is pricier than the competition, the massive 8.4-inch display is unlike anything else.

Hopefully, this means Best Buy will start stocking newer Ayaneo handhelds like the highly anticipated AYANEO Pocket EVO - a high-end Android handheld with the latest Snapdragon processor and OLED display.