AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su to deliver the opening keynote at CES 2026

When it comes to all things tech, there's nothing bigger than CES, which takes place annually in January. With CES 2026 just a few months away, AMD has announced that its CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, will deliver the opening keynote on January 5, 2026, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

According to the announcement, the keynote will focus on AI solutions and AMD's portfolio of CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing, and AI software. This includes data center products, such as the company's EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs, as well as Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics for "AI PCs and gaming." Although it makes perfect sense for AI to be the focus, it's great to see Ryzen and Radeon get a mention in the announcement, as it suggests that we could be in for a few big announcements from AMD at the show.

Hosting the opening keynote doesn't mean that AMD is set to unveil its next-generation Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs. Still, we'll probably hear about a range of new devices and solutions, or even a teaser for where Zen 6 or next-gen RDNA 5 technology is headed. Perhaps we'll hear about an RDNA 4 refresh? Time will tell, but Dr. Lisa Su's comments do state that CES is the "premier stage" for announcements and breakthroughs.

"As technology rapidly transforms every industry, CES remains the premier stage to showcase breakthrough solutions," said Dr. Su. "At AMD, our mission is clear: deliver the computing power and AI innovation the world needs to tackle its most complex problems. From the largest supercomputers to the smallest edge devices, we are building the technologies that help advance what's possible."