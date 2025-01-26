AMD FSR 4 games list, titles that will work day one on the Radeon RX 9070 XT

AMD's RDNA 4 desktop gaming GPUs, led by the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT combo, are on track for a March 2025 launch. Although specs, performance, and pricing are still TBC, one of the highlights from the CES announcement was that FSR 4 is on the way.
The latest version of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution is switching to a new AI method for upscaling, and it will be exclusive (at launch) for the new RDNA 4 generation. This is because it has been designed for RDNA 4's new "super-charged" AI hardware. The goal is to improve image quality and fidelity, bringing it closer to NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS, which already use AI for their Super Resolution implementations.
For those who paid close attention to AMD's slide on FSR 4, it featured a footnote that confirmed that every game with FSR 3.1 integrated - will support FSR 4 on day one. According to industry insider @Kepler_L2 over on X, we could be looking at a similar situation to NVIDIA's new DLSS Override features for DLSS 4 - where enabling the latest tech is as easy as checking a box in the NVIDIA App. That's 51 games on day one.
@Kepler_L2 also confirms that FSR 4 will not work with FSR 3 games because FSR 3.1 and the new FSR 4 have been designed to make upgrading as easy as possible. It is so easy that it doesn't require additional work from the developer, so for games without native FSR 4 support, it'll probably become a toggle in AMD's HYPR-RX features, which are part of its Adrenalin Software for Radeon graphics cards.
This is excellent news because RDNA 4 gamers will be able to enable FSRF 4 in up to 52 games on day one - making FSR 4 the most supported FSR to date. Here are the FSR 3.1 games that will support FSR 4 for the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs on day one.
FSR 4 Games for RDNA 4 GPUs
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Bellwright
- Beyond Hanwell
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Caravan SandWitch
- Creatures of Ava
- DON'T SCREAM
- DUCKSIDE
- Enotria: The Last Song
- EVERSPACE 2
- Farming Simulator 25
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- FlipScapes
- Frostpunk 2
- Funko Fusion
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- God of War RagnarÜk
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- GreedFall II: The Dying World
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Incursion Red River
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Manor Lords
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- New Home: Medieval Village
- No More Room in Hell 2
- Pine Harbor
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Providence
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Rem Survival
- REMNANT II
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Satisfactory
- SILENT HILL 2
- Supermoves
- Tactical Vengeance: Play The Games
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- The Axis Unseen
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- Tiny Glade
- Until Dawn
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
It's a stacked list of games, so it makes sense that AMD would want to ensure FSR 4 is in a great spot before launching its first batch of RDNA 4 GPUs. According to recent comments from AMD, FSR 4 readiness is one of the reasons the launch was pushed back from January 2025 to March 2025. And with DLSS 4 introducing a significant image quality upgrade for all GeForce RTX gamers, FSR 4 is something Team Red will need on day one.
We went hands-on with FSR 4 at CES 2025; check out our impressions of how it's shaping up below.