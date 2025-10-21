ASUS launches custom Call of Duty Black Ops 7 themed Radeon RX 9070 XT

The new custom ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Special Edition graphics card looks very cool, but is limited to 1,000 units.

TL;DR: The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Special Edition offers superior performance for Call of Duty, outperforming equivalent GeForce RTX GPUs. Limited to 1,000 units, this custom model features advanced cooling, an exclusive design, and includes a digital copy of Black Ops 7 with FSR 4 support for enhanced visuals.

A custom Radeon RX-themed Call of Duty graphics card makes much more sense than a GeForce RTX one because this franchise runs notably and consistently faster on AMD hardware. In fact, it's not even close, with Radeon RX GPUs delivering significant double-digit performance gains in Call of Duty compared to their GeForce RTX counterparts.

And with that, thanks to a new collaboration between ASUS, AMD, and the Call of Duty team, we've got the new ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Special Edition graphics card. In addition to having one of the longest names for a custom GPU we've seen, it features an impressive Black Ops 7 design that covers everything from lighting to the black and orange color scheme and iconography.

This GPU first made its appearance at the recent Call of Duty NEXT press event in Las Vegas, but this is our first proper look at the design. That said, getting your hands on one will probably be pretty hard as this custom GPU is limited to "1000 units (that) will be shipped to select retailers around the world."

On the plus side, it includes a digital copy of the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, so you'll be able to experience the game with performance that should outdo even the GeForce RTX 5080. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will also support AMD's new FSR 4 technology for DLSS-like image quality when enabling Super Resolution at 1440p or 4K.

Based on the company's revamped TUF Gaming design for 2025, this custom model will also benefit from ASUS's new Axial-tech fans, phase-change GPU thermal pads, advanced cooling, and the sturdy 'metal exoskeleton' design.