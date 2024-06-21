Microsoft teases what it will showcase at Gamescom 2024

Microsoft has announced it will return to Gamescom this year and its Xbox team will showcase a selection of highly anticipated games.

In an announcement that surprised absolutely no one, Sony announced it will not be attending Gamescom 2024, which seemingly sparked Microsoft to share news of its commitment to the gaming tradeshow.

Microsoft took to the official Xbox X, formerly Twitter, account to say it will be at Gamescom 2024, and fans can expect to see the following titles: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne, and World of Warcraft: The War Within. Xbox also said that its booth at Gamescom 2024 will be "our biggest booth yet". You can expect to be able to play (probably a demo) the aforementioned titles at the Xbox booth.

Notably, Sony hasn't attended Gamescom since 2019, opting for its own State of Play event, or The Game Awards for announcements. As for Xbox, Gamescom 2024 will be quite big for the green team with many first-party titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Age of Mythology Retold all being released before the end of 2024.

What Xbox didn't mention and could certainly be teased at the event is the next DOOM game, DOOM: The Dark Ages. Gamescom 2024 will be held in Cologne, Germany, between August 21 and 25.