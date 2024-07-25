Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR2 arrives August 6 via the PS VR2 App on Steam

PlayStation VR2 + Half-Life: Alyx is here, but not in the form PlayStation fans were hoping. Official PC support is here via the new PS VR2 App for SteamVR.

Although sales for Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset for PlayStation 5 haven't set the virtual world on fire, and reports indicating that Sony is pulling the plug on VR game development, there is some good news.

Sony's PS VR2 App for PC, image credit: Steam/PlayStation.

Yes, you'll be able to play Valve's killer VR app Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR2, thanks to the arrival of full PC support and the PS VR2 App. Although Sony hasn't formally announced the launch, the Steam page for the PS VR2 App is now live with a release date of August 6 listed. We've also got screenshots of the PS VR2 App's interface, which looks similar to how it's set up on the PS5.

The listing states, "Play VR games and apps on Steam using your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers." This confirms that the motion controllers will work (via Bluetooth) and that the headset will be integrated into SteamVR. However, there is one catch.

PlayStation VR2 owners will need a "PlayStation VR2 PC adapter" to connect their headset to a gaming PC or Steam laptop. There's no word on how much this will cost, where it will be available, or how it works. The PSVR 2 headset communicates with PS5 consoles via USB Type-C, which is undoubtedly due to some form of security that needs to be bypassed.

The PlayStation VR2 is an excellent match for Steam VR as it features an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, support for 90Hz and 120Hz gaming, and an FOV of up to 110 degrees. The SteamVR library is massive when compared to what's available and playable on the PS5 console. Owners can access Half-Life: Alyx, Blade and Sorcery, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more.