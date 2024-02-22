PSVR2 is breaking exclusivity as Sony seeks profit boost

Sony currently plans to break PlayStation VR2 exclusivity and add support for cross-platform virtual reality gaming on PC, full support coming in 2024.

Sony is opening up its niche VR headset in an effort to sell more units.

Since 2013, Sony's game plan put PlayStation consoles at the center of the business. Peripherals like controllers, headphones, and even higher-cost virtual reality headsets all orbited the might PS4 and PS5. That plan appears to have been disrupted by Sony's quest for improved profit margins, and Sony is now open to break platform exclusivity in an effort to sell more products.

While most of PlayStation's accessories are compatible with PC, the PlayStation VR headsets are notorious for not being able to play PC VR games. That's about to change. Sony has officially confirmed that it is experimenting and testing PSVR2 support on PC.

"Also, we're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates,"reads a recent PlayStation Blog post.

No exact specifics have been confirmed, but from the sound of it, Sony will open up the PSVR2 to play nicely with PCs and access a variety of games, potentially on the Meta Quest, Vive, and/or Steam platforms.

It's unknown whether or not first-party PSVR2 games like Horizon Call of the Mountain will also come to rival VR storefronts. Based on Sony's recent comments about selling games on multiple platforms, it seems like that is entirely possible.