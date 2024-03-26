PlayStation VR2 firmware update enables PC access and GeForce RTX support

Official support for Sony's PSVR 2 is coming soon, with a new firmware update disabling PS5-only authentication and adding support for NVIDIA GPUs.

Sony's PlayStation VR2, currently exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console, will soon add official PC support. In an official PlayStation Blog post, Sony announced it was "currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC." Progress looks like it's well underway, with iVRy posting on X that the latest PSVR 2 firmware update adds support for NVIDIA GeForce hardware - previously limited to AMD and Radeon GPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

iVRy is a platform that enables non-PC VR headsets and devices to be used with Steam. After cracking PSVR 2 hardware authentication, it made an adapter available to those wanting to use the headset on a PC - specifically SteamVR. The PSVR 2 headset is impressive; for $549 USD, you get a 4K OLED display with a per-eye resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels, up to 120 Hz support, and a wide field-of-view (FOV) of 110 degrees.

Official PC support will undoubtedly increase the device's sales; however, recent reports indicate that Sony has halted PSVR 2 production due to lackluster sales.

Sony is actively bringing more PlayStation properties to PC, so it will be interesting to see if the company ports the PSVR 2 exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain. This would include essential hardware support for playing existing PC VR titles like Valve's Half-Life: Alyx.

The firmware update removes the need for Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) and DisplayPort Compression (DSC), two things that made the headset PS5-only. This indicates that existing and new PSVR 2 owners can connect the headset directly to a PC. Good news for PC gamers, but this could also mean Sony is winding down its ongoing support for VR games.

Recently, the studio shuttered its London Studio, developers of the VR action game Blood & Truth, as part of cost-cutting that saw eight percent of its PlayStation workforce let go.