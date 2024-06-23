Sony is reportedly pulling the plug on PlayStation VR 2, only has two games in development

Sony is giving up on VR on PlayStation, a new report confirms that only two first-party VR games are in development for PSVR 2 - and that could be it.

Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset for the PS5 is a massive improvement over the PS4-era original. It is an impressive VR headset backed up by some fun and immersive experiences like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village, if you can stomach it.

2

Pour one out for the PlayStation VR2 headset.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Rocket launch ends in hundreds of people running away in fear

That said, Sony's post-launch support has been virtually nonexistent, and we've heard for months that headset sales have been lackluster. This week, it looks like we've hit the point where Sony is giving up on VR.

A new report by Android Central, citing sources close to or within Sony, states that Sony is making "deep cuts" to VR game development and that very few, if any, VR game projects will be in development at Sony's first-party studios. Apparently, only two PSVR 2 games are currently in development at Sony, and they might be the last.

Unfortunately, this news won't surprise those following the PS5, as Sony hasn't made any major VR game announcements since the PlayStation VR 2 launch. And then there's the fate of Sony's first-party London Studio, known for creating some of the most highly-rated games for the original PSVR. Sony shuttered the studio in February.

So then, what will the fate of PlayStation VR 2 be? It will still work with the popular console for the foreseeable future, and players will have access to a VR library of around 200 games. Also, third-party publishers and developers can still release games for PSVR 2 - so there'll be new stuff on the way.

However, these will likely be for cross-platform titles also available on PC and Meta Quest - and Sony won't be bringing any of its biggest franchises like God of War or Uncharted to the world of VR. On that note, Sony will be adding PC support to the PSVR 2 headset sometime later this year, giving owners the option to use the headset with Steam to play additional titles like Half-Life: Alyx - a game PSVR 2 early adopters were hoping to see on PS5.