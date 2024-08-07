PlayStation VR2 is now officially supported on Steam and PC, requires purchase of an adapter

PC gamers can now use the PlayStation VR2 or PSVR2 headset to play the thousands of games available in the SteamVR library - including Half-Life: Alyx.

Recently, we spotted the existence of a PlayStation VR2 app on Steam, hinting that official PC support for the VR headset designed for the PlayStation 5 console was coming soon. Well, that day has arrived, and PC gamers can now use the PlayStation VR2 or PSVR2 headset to play the thousands of games available in the SteamVR library - including the iconic Half-Life: Alyx.

Using the PlayStation VR2 headset on PC requires the official PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter, image credit: Sony/PlayStation.

However, there's a catch. Because the PSVR2 headset was never intended for PC use, support requires the purchase of a special PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter, which is available now for $59.99 USD at select retailers or directly from Sony when you add this to the $549.99 cost of the PlayStation VR2 headset, it might not be as attractive an option as initially thought.

Also, key PSVR2 features like HDR, headset feedback, eye-tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback are unavailable on PC - a shame. Sony hasn't confirmed or stated if these features will become available. On the plus side, foveated rendering is supported alongside 3D audio.

PlayStation VR2 on PC is exciting because of the headset's specs; it features an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, 90Hz and 120Hz gaming support, and an FOV of up to 110 degrees. It's tasty stuff, but it's locked behind the requirement to purchase an additional adapter.

Alongside announcing the global availability of the PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter and SteamVR support for the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sony has provided the following minimum PC requirements for PSVR2 on PC - which is pretty standard for entry-level VR on PC.