Gaming

Sony cuts PlayStation VR2 price by almost 30%: Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle is now $399

A new price to make a virtual reality-friendly unit shifter? The deep discounts for the PS VR2 seen last Black Friday are now the official asking price.

TL;DR: Sony is significantly reducing the price of its PlayStation VR2 headset to $399.99, effective from March, down from $549.99. This includes the standard package and the Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, so you may as well pick up the latter. The $399.99 asking price is the level that the headset fell to during Black Friday 2024 (and the Holiday sales after that), when presumably it shifted a decent quantity of units.

Sony is dropping the price of its second-gen VR headset for the PlayStation, and it's a major price cut coming into effect in March.

In a blog post, Sony announced that the PlayStation VR2 is going to be reduced to $399.99. Previously, the asking price was $549.99, so this represents a drop of closing on 30%.

That's for the standard bundle of the PS VR2 headset, Sense controller, and headphones.

Interestingly, Sony has also reduced the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle to the same $399.99. This adds the code to download Horizon Call of the Mountain, so you're getting a free game into the bargain for no extra outlay. (And by all accounts, it's a pretty good showcase of the VR headset's capabilities).

So, it'd be foolish not to buy the bundle, of course. (Unless it sells out, and that's probably the thought Sony has in mind when looking at shifting some more units here - folks might be tempted to move faster on this particular offer).

March of the headsets

As mentioned, the new prices will take effect from March, which, as probably hasn't escaped your attention, starts this weekend. (Yes, really - it's almost March already, somehow, and February seems to have flown past).

Sony further reminds us:

"In addition, with a recent update to PS VR2, it now supports low-latency hand tracking is now supported, which allows developers to create games that tracks a player's hand position and movement through the cameras embedded on the PS VR2 headset. Through this new feature, players will be able to experience intuitive controls in supported games such as Waltz of the Wizard."

Based on chatter from the hardware grapevine, PS VR2 sales have not been going well. The problems for the headset are seen as twofold: the lack of support from game devs, and that price tag (lackluster sales due to the latter won't, of course, help the former issue).

So, Sony has certainly had a good crack at remedying price-related concerns here, although what the company is really doing is making the deep discount sale prices - the ones seen during Black Friday 2024, and the holiday season at the end of last year - official, as it were.

This may, however, be too little, too late.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

