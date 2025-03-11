Hitman Trilogy arrives on PSVR2 March 27 - with less jank, dual wielding, and more

At the VR Games Showcase, IO Interactive showed off Hitman: World of Asssassination - set to arrive this month with a range of new features & improvements.

TL;DR: Hitman: World of Assassination is set to release on PlayStation VR2 on March 27, featuring content from Hitman 1, 2, and 3. It introduces new VR mechanics and enhanced immersion features. Players with the base game can upgrade to VR for $9.99, or purchase Part 1 for $39.99.

Hitman 3's VR release arrived in 2022 to mixed reviews, due to being a generally buggy and unrefined mess. IO Interactive haven't given up on VR, however, with the Hitman: World of Assassination coming to PlayStation VR2 March 27.

The game, showcased in 4K HDR, comes with all the best from Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. Across the 22 unique locations, a range of new VR-specific mechanics have been introduced - such as lock picking and multi-guard knockouts. There's also a whole slew of immersion features, with the ability to dual-wield over 100 weapons, and interact with the environment. The PSVR2 controller's adaptive triggers have also received enhancements.

Players will be able to experience the whole campaign in VR, providing an interesting new lens for both new and returning Hitman players. Fan favorite missions like the Miami racetrack, and the Paris fashion show will undoubtedly be a highlight - and the new additions will provide even more creative ways to take out Agent 47's targets.

After Sony permanently slashed PSVR2 prices, the release provides another reason for players to check out the growing catalogue, which recently reached over 300 titles on the PS store. Players who own a PSVR2 and a PC can also take advantage of the SteamVR lineup, including Half-Life: Alyx, as we've detailed in a separate article.

Owners of the base PS5 version of Hitman: World of Assassination will be able to upgrade to VR features for just $9.99. Hitman: World of Assassination - Part One is also available for $39.99, but only includes the Hitman 1 maps and additional content.