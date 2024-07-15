Ryzen 9000 release date confirmed for July 31, AMD showcases 'Gaming Leadership' benchmarks

AMD's new Ryzen 9000 Series is launching on July 31 with four models: the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X.

AMD has confirmed that its upcoming Zen 5 desktop CPU, the Ryzen 9000 Series, is launching on July 31 with four models: the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. Price points are still TBC, but as part of a new deep dive into Zen 5, AMD has also provided some fresh benchmark results comparing the non-flagship 9900X, 9700X, and 9600X against their Intel 14th Gen counterparts.

AMD's new Ryzen 9000 Series launches July 31 with four models, image credit: AMD.

Granted, as official benchmarks, these are most likely hand-picked to paint a positive picture, but they align with the impressive early leaks covering Zen 5 performance. The big takeaway, which is excellent to see confirmed by AMD here, is that the Ryzen 9000 Series is notably more efficient than Zen 4, runs a lot cooler, and supports more advanced overclocking for the CPU and DDR5 memory.

The first chart compares the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X to the Intel Core i9 14900K.

The more efficient 9900X outperforms Intel's current flagship across productivity and gaming - especially regarding single-core workloads. Blender sees an 'up to' 16% increase in performance, while on the gaming side, F1 2023 shows the same 'up to' 16% increase.

The following chart compares the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X to the Intel Core i7 14700K.

Here, we see GeekBench Single Core performance being 'up to' 17% faster, with F1 2023 showing 'up to' a 20% faster performance. These results bode well for the Ryzen 7 9700X, hitting a mid-range sweet spot for PC gamers looking at the Ryzen 9000 Series.

Interestingly, AMD also released the following slide comparing the 65W AMD Ryzen 7 9700X to the 105W Ryzen 7 5800X3D, one of the most popular PC gaming desktop CPUs in recent years.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 9700X is, on average, 12% faster while using less power. With the 5800X3D currently retailing for $338.98 USD over on Newegg, it will be interesting to see if the Ryzen 7 9700X launches at a similar price point.

The final chart compares the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X to the Intel Core i5 14600K, the battle of the affordable gaming CPUs.

Here, we see GeekBench Single Core performance being 'up to' 18% faster, with Cyberpunk 2077 delivering 'up to' 11% faster performance and F1 2023 'up to' 23%.