G.SKILL Announces Trident Z5 Royal Series DDR5 Memory, high-performance bling for your PC

G.SKILL is a name known for creating high-performance memory for PCs. Still, today's announcement from the company is a little different in that it marks the arrival of the opulent, shiny, and jewel-like Trident Z5 Royal Series. We're still talking about high-performance DDR5 memory that you can overclock - up to an extreme DDR5-8400 CL40 with 48GB (2 x 24GB) kit - but with a 'Royal' look and feel.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 Royal Series is finally here, available in gold or silver, image credit: G.SKILL.

G.SKILL's description says it all. "Featuring a mirrored-finish heatspreader in gold or silver color and a full-length crystalline light bar, the Trident Z5 Royal is the embodiment of high-class luxury." Yeah, G.SKILL's Trident Z5 Royal series for DDR5 is finally here, and if you're interested, it's like buying a fancy watch or necklace or another piece of shiny jewelry for your PC.

It's so fancy that G.SKILL has released an 'official trailer' for the Trident Z5 Royal Series DDR5 Memory, which you can watch below.

Trident Z5 Royal Series DDR5 Memory kits are currently Intel only (no word on AMD support), supporting the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile - with worldwide availability rolling out now - so expect these to become available for shipping in the coming weeks.

The Trident Z5 Royal is a popular design that debuted with DDR4 kits from G.SKILL, where each heatspreader is CNC-cut from aluminum and 'electroplated' to give it that Royal look. A look that includes customizable RGB lighting in the crystal or diamond strip via G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software. Kit capacities up to 96GB (2x48GB) will be available through G.SKILL's 'worldwide distribution partners.'