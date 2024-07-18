Nintendo releases Joy-Con charging station ahead of Switch 2 launch

Ahead of the highly anticipated unveiling of the Switch successor, Nintendo has released a first-party Joy-Con controller charging station.

Nintendo just made the Joy-Con charging situation with the Switch much more manageable, especially for those who have many Joy-Con controllers around their Switch setup.

Nintendo has taken to its social media account to announce it will be releasing a first-party Joy-Con charging station that will enable buyers to charge two Joy-Cons. This makes the living room charging situation much easier as now gamers will be able to have two Joy-Cons charging on a charging station and another two charging on the Switch itself.

Additionally, the new charging station integrates with the retro wireless NES gamepads, which are typically used to play Nintendo Switch Online games. The charging station can draw power from the Nintendo Switch dock or directly from an outlet via its USB-C connection. Furthermore, the stand can be removed to make the charging station more portable. Nintendo hasn't revealed the price for the new accessory, but it did state in its announcement that it will be coming to market on October 17, 2024.

Notably, this new accessory was released 2,785 days after the Nintendo Switch. It was only recently that the Nintendo Switch officially dethroned the NES for being the Nintendo console with the longest market lifespan.

