SpaceX Starlink satellites sacrificed to Earth's atmosphere after Falcon 9 explosion

SpaceX recently experienced a critical error during a flight of its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, resulting in the loss of Starlink satellites.

Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

SpaceX encountered a problem with one of its Falcon 9 rockets last week when the workhorse launch vehicle didn't reach its intended orbit.

It shouldn't be understated the rarity of a problem with Falcon 9, as the workhorse rocket has launched twenty-four times in just 2024 and more than 350 times since its debut in 2010. During that time it has only experienced one catastrophic in-flight failure, and its lack of failures is what earned its reliability badge.

However, during a launch last week, SpaceX discovered the Falcon 9 was leaking liquid oxygen, which resulted in it being unable to reach the designated orbit for the Starlink satellites and ultimately a RUD protocol being initiated by SpaceX - Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (RUD), or boom. SpaceX managed to get into contact with some of the Starlink satellites and tried to raise their orbits using the satellite's ion thrusters. Unfortunately, that didn't work, as there was too much atmospheric drag.

SpaceX Starlink satellites sacrificed to Earth's atmosphere after Falcon 9 explosion 654465465
Open Gallery 2

So, what happens now? The Starlink satellites will eventually fall back into the denser regions of Earth's atmosphere, eventually burning up from a combination of their high speeds and friction. SpaceX wrote in a July 12 update that none of the satellites pose a threat to other satellites in orbit or the public's safety.

"We knew this incredible run had to come to an end at some point," SpaceX's former vice president of propulsion Tom Mueller, "but 344 flights in a row is amazing. The team will fix the problem and start the cycle again."

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2024 at 10:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, bc.ctvnews.ca

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags