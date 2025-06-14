Nintendo Switch 2 shatters all-time launch week sales record for video game hardware

The Nintendo Switch 2 has shattered a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US with 1.1 million units sold.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has already made its way into the hands of now what will be more than 3.5 million people, and according to new data, the Switch 2 is now much more than the "fastest-selling Nintendo hardware."

Data provided by Mat Piscatella, Executive Director and video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD), shows that the Switch 2 sold more than 1.1 million units in the US within its first three days of availability, marking a new all-time launch week sales record for the most video game hardware sales in the US. The record was previously held by the PlayStation 4.

Piscatella added that the sales projection for the week ending June 7, 2025, excluding sales from the My Nintendo Store, is around 1.3 to 1.35 million units. A more accurate figure is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

What is also interesting is that, according to Piscatella, 79% of Switch 2 buyers also purchased Mario Kart World, either via the Mario Kart World bundle or a physical copy. Even more interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 was the second best-selling game, ahead of Nintendo's own The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

In other Nintendo Switch 2 news, a user has reported stick drift as a problem with their Joy-Con 2 controllers, which was a big pain problem for original Switch owners. If you are interesting in learning what to do if you detect stick drift with your Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers, check out the below link.