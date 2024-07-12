Nintendo officially has a new longest lifespan console, NES now dethroned

Since Nintendo entered the console market, it has released new generations of home consoles faster and faster. That was until the release of the Nintendo Switch.

A new report from VideoGamesChronicle (VGC) pointed out how many days the Nintendo Switch has been on the market, which stacks up to 2,687 days as the Switch was released on March 3, 2017 - seven years ago. Notably, the Famicom, or the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) as known to markets outside of Japan, was on the market 2,686 days before it was replaced with the SNES.

More interestingly, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2, likely won't be released until at least March next year, increasing the total number of days to 2,920 - if it isn't released before March 1, 2025. As for why the Nintendo Switch has stayed on the market for so long, Nintendo doesn't necessarily need to replace the Switch as it's one of the company's most successful console launches to date.

Unit sales of the Switch in the US are close to or have already surpassed those of the PlayStation 2, the best-selling console in the US. Rumors are pointing to the Nintendo Switch 2's performance being legions above that of the original Switch, but not faster than Valve's Steam Deck.

