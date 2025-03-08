Nintendo Switch 2 government filings confirm new features ahead of Nintendo

A filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revealed some unannounced aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2, such as two charging ports.

Filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revealed some new features with the Nintendo Switch 2 that Nintendo hasn't officially unveiled.

The documents highlight that the upcoming console will come with NFC and RFID support in the right Joy-Con, which isn't totally surprising considering the original Nintendo Switch also supported NFC and RFID. However, there are performance improvements, such as support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with up to 80MHz of bandwidth, which is a step up from Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on the original Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have two USB-C ports, one at the top and one at the bottom. Each of these USB-C ports will have charging capabilities, and the FCC filings have now officially confirmed that, ahead of Nintendo, the new USB-C port will have charging capabilities. Nintendo did tease the existence of an additional USB-C port in its announcement video for the Nintendo Switch 2, but didn't provide any specific details on its purpose.

Nintendo Switch 2 features confirmed by FCC

NFC Support - Located in the right Joy-Con for amiibo compatibility

Dual USB-C Ports - One on the top and one on the bottom, both supporting charging

Wi-Fi 6 Support - Faster and more reliable internet connectivity

Backward Compatibility - Tested with original Switch game cartridges

Device Designations - Console: "BEE-001"; Right Joy-Con: "BEE-014"; Left Joy-Con: "BEE-012"

Potential Faster Charging - AC adapter supports up to 20V

Dock Compatibility - Tested with and without controllers and a dock

Nintendo is planning to provide more details on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, and during that presentation, we can expect a deep dive into all of the console's features.