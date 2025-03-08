All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 government filings confirm new features ahead of Nintendo

A filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revealed some unannounced aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2, such as two charging ports.

Nintendo Switch 2 government filings confirm new features ahead of Nintendo
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: FCC filings reveal new features for the Nintendo Switch 2, including NFC and RFID support in the right Joy-Con, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and two USB-C ports with charging capabilities.

Filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revealed some new features with the Nintendo Switch 2 that Nintendo hasn't officially unveiled.

3

The documents highlight that the upcoming console will come with NFC and RFID support in the right Joy-Con, which isn't totally surprising considering the original Nintendo Switch also supported NFC and RFID. However, there are performance improvements, such as support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks with up to 80MHz of bandwidth, which is a step up from Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on the original Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have two USB-C ports, one at the top and one at the bottom. Each of these USB-C ports will have charging capabilities, and the FCC filings have now officially confirmed that, ahead of Nintendo, the new USB-C port will have charging capabilities. Nintendo did tease the existence of an additional USB-C port in its announcement video for the Nintendo Switch 2, but didn't provide any specific details on its purpose.

3

Nintendo Switch 2 features confirmed by FCC

  • NFC Support - Located in the right Joy-Con for amiibo compatibility
  • Dual USB-C Ports - One on the top and one on the bottom, both supporting charging
  • Wi-Fi 6 Support - Faster and more reliable internet connectivity
  • Backward Compatibility - Tested with original Switch game cartridges
  • Device Designations - Console: "BEE-001"; Right Joy-Con: "BEE-014"; Left Joy-Con: "BEE-012"
  • Potential Faster Charging - AC adapter supports up to 20V
  • Dock Compatibility - Tested with and without controllers and a dock

Nintendo is planning to provide more details on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, and during that presentation, we can expect a deep dive into all of the console's features.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, apps.fcc.gov

