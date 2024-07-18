NASA confirms rare daytime fireball crashed over New York City at 38,000 mph

Nearly 50 people in and around New York City spotted a rare daytime meteor plummeting through Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 38,000 mph.

Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Residents in and around New York City had the opportunity to catch a rare astronomical event confirmed by NASA's Meteor Watch.

Earth's atmosphere is beaten up by asteroids of various sizes every day, with the majority of these entries taking place over oceans where humanity is unable to see them. Additionally, when an asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere and begins to build up heat from the friction generated by piercing dense atmosphere, it will eventually catch on fire, earning it the "fireball" title. These fireballs are difficult to see during the daytime and are commonly called "shooting stars" at night.

NASA estimates that 48.5 tons of space rocks fall through Earth's atmosphere every day, with the vast majority of the material being burned up by our planet's dense atmosphere. As for the New York City fireball, NASA estimates the space rock was around 1 foot in diameter and traveled at an astonishing 38,000 mph upon entry, far exceeding the speed of sound.

Sightings
Open Gallery 2

Sightings

Reports indicate residents heard some booms at the time of the entry, but it remains to be seen if the fireball caused those sounds, especially since there are reports of military activity taking place in the area.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2024 at 3:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, fireball.amsmeteors.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags