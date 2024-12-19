All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement

A YouTuber has got their hands on a dummy unit of the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing the design for the console in a first-of-its-kind look.

Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Leaks about the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal a dummy unit showcased by YouTuber NerdNest, highlighting significant design changes. The new console features a larger 8-inch display, similar thickness, and modified Joy-Cons with a mysterious C button and additional trigger. A USB-C port is also noted, possibly for charging and headphones.

The Nintendo Switch 2 leaks continue to emerge, as a YouTuber posted a video with a dummy Nintendo Switch 2 unit, which is now the best look we have gotten at the design of the upcoming handheld.

It was only yesterday that multiple Nintendo insiders pointed to the same month for the Nintendo Switch 2 unveiling, which was preceded by a known Nintendo leaker teasing a new Mario Kart game as a launch title for the unreleased console. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed in leaked images traced back to Chinese accessory manufacturers or brands, which posted renderings of the new console within product listings for accessories designed for the "Switch 2".

We can now add one more "leak" or rumor to the overwhelming mountain of rumored evidence of the Nintendo Switch 2, and it's possibly the most valuable one yet. YouTuber NerdNest published a 20-minute hands-on video with a Nintendo Switch 2 dummy sourced from accessory maker iVolver. The YouTuber explained that while he had a dummy unit for the Switch 2 in his possession, he chose not to publish a video about it until the dbrand leak happened, which, for those who don't know, was also a dummy Nintendo Switch 2 unit. In fact, it was the same unit NerdNest had in his possession.

Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement 651156
6
Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement 561516516
6

The video shows the Switch 2 dummy unit compared to the original Nintendo Switch, with the YouTuber walking viewers through the biggest changes the new console has compared to the old one. Notably, the Switch 2 has a much bigger display, measuring 8 inches, which is quite an increase from the Nintendo Switch's 6.2-inch panel. As for thickness, the YouTuber says both consoles have a similar thickness. Possibly, the biggest change has to do with the Joy-Cons, and while they mostly retain the same visual design, there are some changes.

Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement 98446
6

The right Joy-Con features a C button that's purpose is currently unknown. Moving to the back of Joy-Con's, there is an additional trigger. The YouTuber speculates this smaller trigger could be used as a quick-release mechanism for the Joy-Con controllers, which on the dummy unit don't slide down a railing system like on the Nintendo Switch but magnetically snap to the console through electromagnets.

Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement 366126
6

Moving to the top of the Switch 2 dummy unit, the YouTuber points out the addition of a USB-C port, and speculates that it could be for charging and USB-C headphones.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$326.09 USD
$353 USD $270.99 USD
Buy
$568.05 CAD
$585.92 CAD $620.61 CAD
Buy
£508.18
£502.77 -
Buy
$326.09 USD
$353 USD $270.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2024 at 10:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, youtu.be

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles