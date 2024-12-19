Nintendo Switch 2 design unveiled by YouTuber ahead of official announcement

A YouTuber has got their hands on a dummy unit of the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing the design for the console in a first-of-its-kind look.

The Nintendo Switch 2 leaks continue to emerge, as a YouTuber posted a video with a dummy Nintendo Switch 2 unit, which is now the best look we have gotten at the design of the upcoming handheld.

It was only yesterday that multiple Nintendo insiders pointed to the same month for the Nintendo Switch 2 unveiling, which was preceded by a known Nintendo leaker teasing a new Mario Kart game as a launch title for the unreleased console. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed in leaked images traced back to Chinese accessory manufacturers or brands, which posted renderings of the new console within product listings for accessories designed for the "Switch 2".

We can now add one more "leak" or rumor to the overwhelming mountain of rumored evidence of the Nintendo Switch 2, and it's possibly the most valuable one yet. YouTuber NerdNest published a 20-minute hands-on video with a Nintendo Switch 2 dummy sourced from accessory maker iVolver. The YouTuber explained that while he had a dummy unit for the Switch 2 in his possession, he chose not to publish a video about it until the dbrand leak happened, which, for those who don't know, was also a dummy Nintendo Switch 2 unit. In fact, it was the same unit NerdNest had in his possession.

The video shows the Switch 2 dummy unit compared to the original Nintendo Switch, with the YouTuber walking viewers through the biggest changes the new console has compared to the old one. Notably, the Switch 2 has a much bigger display, measuring 8 inches, which is quite an increase from the Nintendo Switch's 6.2-inch panel. As for thickness, the YouTuber says both consoles have a similar thickness. Possibly, the biggest change has to do with the Joy-Cons, and while they mostly retain the same visual design, there are some changes.

The right Joy-Con features a C button that's purpose is currently unknown. Moving to the back of Joy-Con's, there is an additional trigger. The YouTuber speculates this smaller trigger could be used as a quick-release mechanism for the Joy-Con controllers, which on the dummy unit don't slide down a railing system like on the Nintendo Switch but magnetically snap to the console through electromagnets.

Moving to the top of the Switch 2 dummy unit, the YouTuber points out the addition of a USB-C port, and speculates that it could be for charging and USB-C headphones.