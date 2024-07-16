AMD confirms next-gen Zen 6 CPU cores are coming to desktops, laptops, servers in the future

AMD has just confirmed its next-generation Zen 6 core architecture, which will succeed the about-to-be-released Zen 5 architecture inside Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs and new Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs.
The next-gen Zen 6 CPU architecture will be -- like Zen 5 -- split into two cores: Zen 6 and Zen 6c, which will both usher in new levels of performance and power efficiency across the entire range of PC products: desktops, laptops, handhelds, servers, and more.
Zen 6 is codenamed "Morpheus," which will succeed Zen 5, which is being made on 4nm and 3nm process nodes. We should expect AMD's next-generation Zen 6 products to use the latest process nodes and advanced packaging technologies. We've heard rumors that Zen 6 and Zen 6c will be inside the 6th Gen EPYC "Venice" CPUs on the new SP7 platform featuring up to 16-channel memory.
Zen 6 will also be inside of the next-generation Ryzen AI series APUs, with Zen 5 powering the upcoming Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" and "Strix Halo" APUs.
AMD's next-generation Zen 6 processor offerings will feature 3 brand new CCD configurations, allowing for 8, 16, and up to 32 cores. 16 or 32 cores on a single CCD inside a next-gen Zen 6-powered CPU will be a massive advantage in the high-core count business, with EPYC and Threadripper CPUs from AMD enjoying massive core and thread count increases with Zen 6.
- Zen 5C: up to 12 CCDs / 16 Cores Per CCD / 1 CCX per CCD = up to 192 cores
- Zen 4C: up to 8 CCDs / 16 Cores Per CCD / 2 CCX per CCD = up to 128 cores
- Zen 5: up to 16 CCDs / 8 Cores Per CCD / 1 CCX per CCD = up to 128 cores
- Zen 4: up to 12 CCDs / 8 Cores Per CCD / 1 CCX per CCD = up to 96 cores
We recently heard rumors that the Zen 6 consumer CPUs were codenamed "Medusa" and would feature integrated RDNA 5 graphics and 2.5D interconnect technology. This design shift will be away from the multi-die design of previous generations.
AMD should be capable of unleashing a monster 256-core, 512-thread Zen 6-based EPYC processor, while I'd love to see a new 16-core, 32-thread Zen 6-powered Ryzen CPU on the desktop with next-gen X3D. Ohhh baby.