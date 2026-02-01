AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CCD: similar size to Zen 5, but with 50% more cores on TSMC's new 2nm node

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CCD measures in at 76mm2, just a tad bigger than Zen 5 CCDs but with 50% more CPU cores and cache, fabbed on TSMC N2 process node.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Zen 6 architecture, launching this year, features a 12-core CCD with 50% more cores and cache than Zen 3-5, fabricated on TSMC's advanced 2nm N2 process. Despite increased density, the CCD size remains compact, promising significant performance and efficiency improvements.

AMD's next-generation Zen 6 architecture will debut this year, with its CCD packing more density, more CPU cores, more cache, and it'll only be a bit bigger than the CCDs on the Zen 5 and Zen 4 chips, all fabbed on TSMC's fresh new N2 process node.

In a new post on X by leaker "HXL" who provided the Zen CCD die sizes starting from Zen 2 through to the next-gen Zen 6 CCD, you can see that the new Zen 6 CCDs will feature 50% more cores (12 cores per CCD versus 8 cores on Zen 3/4/5), 50% more cache (48MB per CCD versus 32MB on Zen 3/4/5) and fabbed on TSMC's latest N2 process node using NanoSheet technology.

AMD is expected to use TSMC's new N2P process node for all of its Zen 6 processors, with the IOD fabbed on N3P, which we heard about in leaks previously (more on that in the links below). The CCD die size is only a bit bigger with Zen 6 coming in at around 76mm2, compared to 71mm2 for Zen 5's CCD and 72mm2 for Zen 4, but smaller than Zen 3's CCD which is 83mm2.

