AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CCD: similar size to Zen 5, but with 50% more cores on TSMC's new 2nm node

AMD's next-generation Zen 6 architecture will debut this year, with its CCD packing more density, more CPU cores, more cache, and it'll only be a bit bigger than the CCDs on the Zen 5 and Zen 4 chips, all fabbed on TSMC's fresh new N2 process node.
In a new post on X by leaker "HXL" who provided the Zen CCD die sizes starting from Zen 2 through to the next-gen Zen 6 CCD, you can see that the new Zen 6 CCDs will feature 50% more cores (12 cores per CCD versus 8 cores on Zen 3/4/5), 50% more cache (48MB per CCD versus 32MB on Zen 3/4/5) and fabbed on TSMC's latest N2 process node using NanoSheet technology.
AMD is expected to use TSMC's new N2P process node for all of its Zen 6 processors, with the IOD fabbed on N3P, which we heard about in leaks previously (more on that in the links below). The CCD die size is only a bit bigger with Zen 6 coming in at around 76mm2, compared to 71mm2 for Zen 5's CCD and 72mm2 for Zen 4, but smaller than Zen 3's CCD which is 83mm2.
AMD Zen CPU core counts, die sizes, cache, process node details:
- Zen 2 CCD: 2*4 Core 2*16 MB L3 TSMC N7 ~77 mm2
- Zen 3 CCD: 8 Core 32MB L3 TSMC N7 ~83 mm2
- Zen 4 CCD : 8 Core 32MB L3 TSMC N5 ~72 mm2
- Zen 5 CCD : 8 Core 32MB L3 TSMC N4 ~71 mm2
- Zen 6 CCD : 12 Core 48MB L3 TSMC N2 ~76 mm2