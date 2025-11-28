COLORFUL confirms AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CPUs are supported on its latest B850 motherboards

COLORFUL has confirmed that AMD's next-gen Ryzen 'Zen 6' CPUs are supported on its new B850 motherboards: CVN, Battle-Ax, and MEOW boards support Zen 6.

COLORFUL has just confirmed AMD's next-generation Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs are supported on its new B850 motherboards, with new CVN, Battle-Ax, and MEOW mobos based on the B850 chipset.

COLORFUL joins motherboard makers like ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock in supporting next-gen Zen 6 processors on their latest AM5 motherboards, meaning users don't need to upgrade their motherboard to enjoy next-gen Ryzen CPUs based on the new Zen 6 architecture. Unlike Intel, as its new Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake" desktop CPUs use a new LGA1954 socket, meaning you'll need to buy a new CPU and a new motherboard when they drop in 2026.

COLORFUL explains: "Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, today announced three new additions to its B850 motherboard family: the CVN B850M ARK FROZEN, BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7, and COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7. These new models bring enhanced power delivery, upgraded connectivity, and signature COLORFUL design identities to meet the performance needs of next-generation AMD Ryzen processors".

COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7 Key Features:

Custom frost heatsinks with full-cover condenser for improved cooling.

Custom MEOW-themed BIOS UI

10+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 55A DrMOS and F.C.C ferrite chokes.

One PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.

Rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) high-speed ports.

Realtek 5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.

iGame Center lighting control support for radiator, fan, and memory effects.

Rear I/O one-click BIOS upgrade support.

CVN B850M ARK FROZEN Key Features:

Custom white CVN-series motherboard with frost armor full-cover heatsink.

14+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 80A DrMOS.

Dual PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.

Front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with 30W PD support.

Realtek 2.5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.

iGame Center supports unified lighting control.

One-click BIOS upgrade on the rear I/O.

BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 Key Features: