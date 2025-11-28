COLORFUL confirms AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CPUs are supported on its latest B850 motherboards

COLORFUL has just confirmed AMD's next-generation Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs are supported on its new B850 motherboards, with new CVN, Battle-Ax, and MEOW mobos based on the B850 chipset.
COLORFUL joins motherboard makers like ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock in supporting next-gen Zen 6 processors on their latest AM5 motherboards, meaning users don't need to upgrade their motherboard to enjoy next-gen Ryzen CPUs based on the new Zen 6 architecture. Unlike Intel, as its new Core Ultra 400 series "Nova Lake" desktop CPUs use a new LGA1954 socket, meaning you'll need to buy a new CPU and a new motherboard when they drop in 2026.
COLORFUL explains: "Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, today announced three new additions to its B850 motherboard family: the CVN B850M ARK FROZEN, BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7, and COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7. These new models bring enhanced power delivery, upgraded connectivity, and signature COLORFUL design identities to meet the performance needs of next-generation AMD Ryzen processors".
COLORFIRE B850M-MEOW WIFI7 Key Features:
- Custom frost heatsinks with full-cover condenser for improved cooling.
- Custom MEOW-themed BIOS UI
- 10+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 55A DrMOS and F.C.C ferrite chokes.
- One PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.
- Rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) high-speed ports.
- Realtek 5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.
- iGame Center lighting control support for radiator, fan, and memory effects.
- Rear I/O one-click BIOS upgrade support.
CVN B850M ARK FROZEN Key Features:
- Custom white CVN-series motherboard with frost armor full-cover heatsink.
- 14+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 80A DrMOS.
- Dual PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.
- Front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with 30W PD support.
- Realtek 2.5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.
- iGame Center supports unified lighting control.
- One-click BIOS upgrade on the rear I/O.
BATTLE-AX B850M-PLUS S WIFI7 Key Features:
- Custom frost cooling armor with full-cover condenser for improved heat dissipation.
- 10+2+1 enhanced power phase design with 55A DrMOS and F.C.C ferrite chokes.
- One PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot plus one PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot.
- Rear USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps) ports.
- Realtek 5G LAN + WiFi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4.
- iGame Center lighting control for radiator, fan, and memory effects.
- Rear I/O supports one-click BIOS updates.