AMD's next-gen Zen 6 'Medusa' CPUs reportedly launching with integrated RDNA 5 GPU

AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based consumer processors are sounding exciting, with new rumors suggesting the codenamed "Medusa" CPUs will feature next-gen RDNA 5 integrated GPUs and 2.5D interconnects, moving away from the traditional multi-die design.
In a new post on X, leaker Everest said that Medusa features an integrated RDNA 5 GPU, which sees AMD skipping over RDNA 4 for Zen 6. Medusa is the codename of the Zen 6 client processors, and the leaker previously teased that Medusa will be using a 2.5D interconnect with "much higher bandwidth".
AMD's next-gen Zen 5 architecture will be unleashed later this year with both the Granite Ridge and Strix Point APU families, with Granite Ridge CPUs featuring integrated RDNA 2-based GPU, as both architectures share the same I/O die where the GPU is located. AMD's next-gen Strix Point APU will feature an upgraded Navi 3.5 (RDNA 3.5) GPU design that we can't wait to see what can do on an APU.
This new leak points to the fact that AMD could be using an integrated RDNA 5 GPU tile on one of the chiplets on the Zen 6 processor, and skipping over its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture. We should see AMD using TSMC's newer 2nm and 3nm process nodes for its Zen 6 client architecture, and at this point, it won't hit the market until at least 2025, but probably 2026 at this rate.