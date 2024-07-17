AMD teases future-gen Zen 7 CPUs, still many years away: new socket, motherboard by 2027+

AMD has not only confirmed it's working on Zen 6, but a future-gen Zen 7 architecture is cooking the ovens at AMD right now, which will follow up Zen 6 in the (many) years to come.
The announcement of the future-gen Zen 6 and Zen 7 architectures aren't rumors, they're coming from AMD directly during its recent Zen 5 Tech Day event. We heard details of AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor, overclocked to an incredible 6.6GHz on LN2 cooling at the Tech Day event, a tease of Zen 6, and even a tease of the future-gen Zen 7 architecture.
AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that the company is working on the Zen 7 architecture, but it will most likely require a new socket and motherboard. AMD is committed to supporting its current AM5 platform through to 2027, but Zen 7 will slot into a new socket, and new motherboards, sometime in 2027+ and beyond.
AMD PR explained: "We wanted to clarify one of the comments made on stage during the engineering roundtable. During the session Joe made a comment about four generations of CPU support on the AM5 platform. This was meant to be a hypothetical to prompt discussion around designing a platform that spans multiple years and generations, as opposed to starting with a fresh platform each time. As announced at Computex, we remain committed that the AM5 platform will be supported through 2027+".