AMD confirms next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC 'Verano' CPUs and Instinct MI500 AI GPUs for 2027

AMD has confirmed its next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC 'Verano' CPUs as well as its next-next-gen Instinct MI500 series AI GPUs are both dropping in 2027.

TL;DR: AMD will launch its next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC "Verano" CPUs and Instinct MI500 AI accelerators in 2027, targeting advanced AI server racks. These follow the 2026 debut of Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs and high-performance Instinct MI400 GPUs, enhancing AI processing with increased cores and memory. AMD will launch its next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC "Verano" CPUs and Instinct MI500 AI accelerators in 2027, targeting advanced AI server racks. These follow the 2026 debut of Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs and high-performance Instinct MI400 GPUs, enhancing AI processing with increased cores and memory.

AMD has confirmed its next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC "Verano" CPUs and Instinct MI500 series AI accelerators will both be launching for next-gen AI racks in 2027.

AMD held its Advancing AI event earlier today, unveiling its new Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs with up to 256 cores and 512 threads of processing power, as well as its new Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators, on top of teasing its next-gen Instinct MI400 series AI chips that will boast 10x the performance of its just-released MI350 series, with MI400 AI chips boasting up to 432GB of next-gen HBM4 memory.

The company surprisingly introduced its next-next-gen Zen 7-based EPYC "Verano" CPUs and Instinct MI500 series AI chips, where we should expect the new EPYC "Verano" chips to use the new Zen 7 architecture (but AMD didn't confirm this part). The new EPYC Verano and Instinct MI500 series chips will power the next-gen wave of AI server racks from the company, as it will be using its just-announced EPYC Venice and Instinct MI400 series chips inside of its new Helios AI servers.

Speaking of AMD's next-gen Zen 7 processors, we had a new leak yesterday that teased that the consumer versions of Zen 7 will be on the new AM6 socket, offering up to 32 cores and 64 threads of next-gen Zen 7-based CPU performance on desktop PCs in the future. MLID's sources said that there will be "tons" of V-Cache on the Zen 7 desktop chips, something that I'm sure we're ALL looking forward to.