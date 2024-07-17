Intel Panther Lake-H, Panther Lake-U CPU details: up to 16 cores, Xe3 'Celestial' GPU, 5 Tiles

Intel's next-generation Panther Lake CPU configurations teased: up to 5 Tiles, 3 active Tiles, up to 16 CPU cores, 12 x Xe3 'Celestial' GPU cores, 25W TDP.

Published
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPU configurations have been leaked, where we can expect up to 5 Tiles on Panther Lake CPUs in the future.

In a new post on X by leaker "Jaykihn" the next-gen Panther Lake-H and Panther Lake-U processors have been detailed, with Intel confirming it has hit the "Power On" achievement on Panther Lake CPUs, entering production on Intel's in-house 18A process node in the first half of 2025, with availability sometime in 2H 2025.

The leak includes a blueprint of the Intel Panther Lake-H processor and details for three configurations. Panther Lake CPUs will be hitting laptops in thin and light designs, right up to high-end laptops of the future.

The higher-end Panther Lake CPUs will arrive as the Panther Lake-H chips, while the entry-level chips are codenamed Panther Lake-U. These chips will replace Arrow Lake-H and Arrow Lake-U processors, which will be launching in early 2025.

Intel's upcoming Panther Lake-H processors will arrive in two configurations: the first with 4 P-Cores based on the Cougar Cove architecture, with 8 E-Cores based on the Darkmont architecture, as well as 4 additional LP-E cores. The differences between the two configurations will come down to the integrated GPU, with 12 x Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores, with Panther Lake-H processors seeing a PL1 TDP of 25W, and PL2 TDP of 45W.

The entry-level "thin-and-light" Panther Lake-U processors will feature just 4 P-Cores and 4 LP-E Cores for a total of 8 cores, with the integrated GPU featuring 4 x Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores. We're expecting a TDP of 15W for PL1, and 28-30W for PL2 power ratings.

We also get some details on the blueprint of Panther Lake-H, with a total of 5 Tiles but just 3 of the Tiles will be active. "Die 4" is the Compute Tile, "Die 1" is the Platform Controller Die (PCD), while "Die 5" is the Xe3 "Celestial" GPU Tile. "Die 2" and "Die 3" are passive, placed there to allow Intel hit the rectangular shape for the chip itself.

  • Die 4 (Compute Tile) - 8.004 x 14.288 = 114.3mm
  • Die 1 (Platform Tile) - 12.408 x 3.953 = 49.048mm
  • Die 5 (Graphics Tile) - 8.097 x 6.76 = 54.73mm
  • Die 2 (Passive Tile) - 6.112 x 3.592 = 24.154mm
  • Die 3 (Passive Tile) - 3.952 x 2.489 = 9.83mm
  • Total Size = 12.591 x 21.782 = 274.2mm
Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$647.95
$647.95$686.99$648.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2024 at 12:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags