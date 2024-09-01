Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPU leaks: up to 16 CPU cores, up to 12 Xe3 'Celestial' GPU cores

Intel's next-generation Panther Lake CPUs have been in the headlines a few times this year, but now we've got some new information on CPU configurations of Intel's next-gen processors.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

First up, we'll be introduced to the new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs later this month for laptops, with the desktops getting Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (200V = laptops, 200 = desktops) later this year. After that, is when we'll be introduced to the Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs that will be unleashed in the second half of 2025.

The new information on the Panther Lake processors is coming from a Coreboot patch, detailing 4 different Panther Lake SKUs. Intel will be using its new Cougar Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores, while the Skymont E-Cores featured on Panther Lake are expected to be optimized, or possibly updated so we could see a naming change of the E-Cores before Panther Lake launches in 2H 2025.

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs feature third-gen Xe GPU architecture cores courtesy of "Xe3" codenamed Celestial. The new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors will debut with Xe2 "Battlemage" ushering in a 50% performance uplift over Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs and their Xe Alchemist GPUs.

As for the Intel Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" SKUs, this is what has been leaked:

PTL-H SKU #1 : 4 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores + 0 LP-E Cores + 4 Xe3 Cores (45W)

PTL-H SKU #2 : 4 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores + 12 Xe3 Cores (25W)

PTL-H SKU #3 : 4 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores + 4 Xe3 Cores (25W)

PTL-U SKU #1: 4 P-Cores + 0 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores + 4 Xe3 Cores (15W)

Intel's upcoming Panther Lake-H processors will be configured with 25W to 45W TDPs and a mix of 16-core and 12-core variants. The 45W part will arrive as a 12-core processor (4P+8E) and features only 4 x Xe3 cores, while the other two SKUs feature 16 cores (4P+8E+4LPE) and include 12 x Xe3 and 4 x Xe3 variants.

Both of these SKUs would have TDPs of 25W, while there will be a Panther Lake-U processor with an 8-core CPU (4P+4E) and 4 x Xe3 cores with a 15W TDP.