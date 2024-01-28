Intel CEO: next-gen Panther Lake CPUs have 2x AI performance over Arrow Lake

Intel launched its first AI-enabled product with the launch of Meteor Lake not too long ago now, the first member of the new "Core Ultra" branding... and now Intel is coming out swinging when it comes to teasing its next-gen Lunar Lake and Panther Lake processors.

We can expect to see Intel launch its next-gen Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs later this year, with up to 3x the AI performance over Meteor Lake. But now we're hearing directly from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who has promised some major AI improvements with the next-gen Panther Lake CPUs featuring 2x the AI performance that we can expect from Lunar Lake, which has its own major AI performance improvements over Meteor Lake.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said during the Q4 2023 earnings call: "The Core Ultra platform delivers leadership AI performance today with our next-generation platforms launching later this year, Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake tripling our AI performance. In 2025 with Panther Lake, we will grow AI performance up to an additional 2x".

This means that Intel's next-next-gen Panther Lake processors in the upcoming Core Ultra 300 series CPUs will have 6x the AI performance that Meteor Lake has... that's some mighty on-chip AI performance.

We know that Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake CPUs will debut this year and will act as the first desktop gaming CPU with AI. Meanwhile, Lunar Lake processors for next-gen laptops will be revealed later this year as well, while they'll debut inside of laptops in 2025. We recently wrote about Lunar Lake featuring a 3x faster NPU for laptops during CES 2024 earlier this year.

Now we've got it out of the mouth of the CEO of Intel himself; Panther Lake is going to be an AI monster... now we just need to have tasks, benchmarks, and apps to use all that AI power.. and it's all coming, very soon.