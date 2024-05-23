The next Skyrim? Witcher 3 gets official REDkit modding tools and Steam Workshop integration

The new REDkit gives PC modders 'the same set of tools that RED developers used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt almost a decade ago.'

Published
Updated
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

CD Projekt RED has launched the REDkit for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, free for all owners of the game. The editor and toolset allow modders and players to create, edit, and modify various aspects of the game. From control over models and environments, there are even detailed cinematic tools and the ability to create brand-new questlines.

The Witcher 3 has a vibrant modding community on Nexus Mods, but this new update takes everything to the next level. It also adds Steam Workshop support so players can download and enable mods from the popular platform. Check out the tutorial video embedded below for a guide on installing The Witcher 3 mods via the Steam Workshop.

Having a complete game editor in the REDkit brings The Witcher 3 closer to Bethesda's iconic Skyrim in terms of what's possible. Skyrim's popularity has endured for over a decade, and the arrival of the RED Kit for The Witcher 3 could lead to a similar situation.

CD Projekt RED notes that the REDkit includes "the same set of tools that RED developers used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt almost a decade ago." It has been updated to meet the needs of modders and promises more freedom than ever before with the ability to customize and change "all elements of the game."

We're excited to see some of the REDkit creations in the coming months and years. For those looking to get started, CD Projekt RED is launching a dedicated REDkit website soon with frequently asked questions, comprehensive documentation, and video tutorials.

Buy at Amazon

MSI EXPERT GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1069.99
$1069.99$1069.99$1149.99
Buy
$1069.99
$1069.99$1053.65$1129.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/23/2024 at 3:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thewitcher.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags