The next Skyrim? Witcher 3 gets official REDkit modding tools and Steam Workshop integration

The new REDkit gives PC modders 'the same set of tools that RED developers used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt almost a decade ago.'

CD Projekt RED has launched the REDkit for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, free for all owners of the game. The editor and toolset allow modders and players to create, edit, and modify various aspects of the game. From control over models and environments, there are even detailed cinematic tools and the ability to create brand-new questlines.

The Witcher 3 has a vibrant modding community on Nexus Mods, but this new update takes everything to the next level. It also adds Steam Workshop support so players can download and enable mods from the popular platform. Check out the tutorial video embedded below for a guide on installing The Witcher 3 mods via the Steam Workshop.

Having a complete game editor in the REDkit brings The Witcher 3 closer to Bethesda's iconic Skyrim in terms of what's possible. Skyrim's popularity has endured for over a decade, and the arrival of the RED Kit for The Witcher 3 could lead to a similar situation.

CD Projekt RED notes that the REDkit includes "the same set of tools that RED developers used to create The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt almost a decade ago." It has been updated to meet the needs of modders and promises more freedom than ever before with the ability to customize and change "all elements of the game."

We're excited to see some of the REDkit creations in the coming months and years. For those looking to get started, CD Projekt RED is launching a dedicated REDkit website soon with frequently asked questions, comprehensive documentation, and video tutorials.