Skywind, the Elder Scrolls Morrowind fan remake in Skyrim's engine, shares a massive update

Skywind is one of the most ambitious mod projects currently in development. It presents a complete remake of Bethersda's classic Morrowind in the Skyrim engine. The mod has been in development for well over a decade, since Skyrim was released in 2011.

Over the years, the team has been providing updates on the game's progress, with the latest outlining that it's shaping up to be a bigger game than Skyrim, with over double the NPCs and four times as many voice actors.

To put that into context, Skyrim has around 1,100 NPCs voiced by 70 actors, while Skywind has 3,000 NPCs voiced by 300 actors. The 2024 update video goes into great detail, outlining all aspects of the ambitious mod and its development progress. Covering everything from animation to art and level design, it's a fascinating insight into the mod creation process.

There's an incredible amount already playable in Skywind, from detailed environments and cities to explore to new spell visual effects, sound design, animation, and even engine optimizations that improve performance. It's a full-blown remake, lovingly developed by a team of passionate fans. It even retains the additional armor slots of the original - where you can mix and match different pauldrons.

However, there's still no release window or launch date in sight. The end of the video provides a full breakdown of the project's current status, outlines that Level Design is 70% complete, 3D Art is 85% complete, and Animation and Sound Effects are only 25% and 48% complete, respectively. There's also a call out for volunteers to assist, so if you're a Morrowind fan who can contribute, you can join the team.